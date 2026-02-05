Gauthier Stops 53 in 3-2 Nailers Overtime Win

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - Taylor Gauthier is on the verge of Wheeling history, as his 58 career wins are two shy of Andy Franck's all-time record of 60. Gauthier's performance for the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night against the Fort Wayne Komets at WesBanco Arena was definitely a legendary one. The Nailers netminder made an astounding 53 saves on 55 shots, and although he had to wait an extra 5:19 to earn the win, it was worth it. Brent Johnson delivered the game winning goal in overtime for Wheeling to end the team's five-game winless skid. The final score was 3-2.

The Komets missed out on their first trip to Wheeling due to some nasty winter weather, but they put a storm's worth of shots on the Nailers during the first period. However, Wheeling took advantage of its best opportunity of the stanza by cashing in on a power play to take a 1-0 lead. Brent Johnson sprinted into the right side of the offensive zone to snap a pass to Randy Hernández in the bottom of the right circle. Hernández wasted little time in setting up Matthew Quercia, who shoveled in a one-timer from the top of the crease. The Nailers fended off a 22-7 shots advantage by Fort Wayne, which included a 1:28 two-man disadvantage.

Wheeling had a tremendous opportunity to extend its lead in the opening minute of the second period, when Matty De St. Phalle was taken down from behind on a breakaway. De St. Phalle was awarded a penalty shot for his efforts, and although he made a slick move to his backhand, goaltender Nathaniel Day stretched over to make a right pad save. The Komets continued their shooting barrage with 16 attempts in the middle frame, and ultimately broke up Taylor Gauthier's shutout bid with their 37th shot of the night. Austin Magera tapped a pass ahead to Kirill Tyutyayev, who dribbled a shot just inside of the right post for the equalizer.

The score stayed 1-1 until the final five minutes of regulation, when the two sides exchanged goals 21 seconds apart from each other. Fort Wayne took the lead at the 15:08 mark, when Alex Aleardi slipped behind the defense, and squeezed a backhander between the left post and Gauthier's right skate. The Nailers rebounded immediately with a crazy bounce. Tristan Thompson's dump-in from neutral ice hopped onto the goal, but Day was unable to control the puck, which kicked to Connor Lockhart, who cashed in from the right side.

Both teams secured a point in the non-conference game, as overtime was necessary to determine a winner. The extra session wasn't the typical up-and-down sequence with chances being traded constantly, but at the 5:19 mark, Wheeling sent its fans home happy. Logan Pietila led Brent Johnson in toward the net, and Johnson faked to his backhand to slide the winning goal through Day's legs for the 3-2 Nailers triumph.

Taylor Gauthier set a career high by turning away 53 of the 55 shots he faced in the victory for the Nailers. The 53 saves were also tied for the third most by a Wheeling goalie in a game in team history. Nathaniel Day made 19 saves on 22 shots in the overtime loss for the Komets.

The Nailers will have Thursday off, before continuing their homestand with a Frosty Friday against the Indy Fuel on Friday night at 7:10. On Saturday night at 7:10, Wheeling will host the Cincinnati Cyclones for Pittsburgh Penguins Night. The star of the night will be two-time Stanley Cup Champion Phil Bourque, who will be signing autographs before the game and during the first intermission. Bourque will also join the Nailers broadcast during the second period. The Nailers will be wearing specialty jerseys designed after Pittsburgh's jerseys from the 2008 NHL Winter Classic in Buffalo. Additionally, the entire team will be signing autographs following the game. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.