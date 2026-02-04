ECHL Transactions - February 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 4, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Allen:

Michael Greco, D

Jacksonville:

Steve Oleksy, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kalamazoo:

Brendan Dowler, D (from Tahoe)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Anthony Costantini, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jackson Parsons, G Activated from Reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Kalan Lind, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Garret Sparks, G Signed ECHL SPC

Cincinnati:

Add Sam Stevens, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies

Add Ryan Kirwan, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Murray, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Berry, F Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Isaiah Saville, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Pierce Charleson, G Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Francesco Arcuri, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Cameron Rowe, G Placed on Reserve

Add Topias Leinonen, G Assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Adam McMaster, F Acquired from Tulsa

Delete Nathan Dunkley, F Traded to Tulsa

Add Nathan Dunkley, F Activated from Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Blake Christensen, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Kishaun Gervais, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kylor Wall, D Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brayden Nicholetts, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dilan Savenkov, D Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Kevin Conley, F Recalled by Manitoba 2/2

Rapid City:

Add Cameron Buhl, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve

Add Xavier Bernard, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Tahoe:

Add Samuel Mayer, D Activated from Reserve

Delete CJ Valerian, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Chad Hillebrand, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids

Delete Chad Hillebrand, F Placed on Team Suspension

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Wyatt McLeod, D Placed on Team Suspension

Tulsa:

Delete Adam McMaster, F Traded to Jacksonville

Add Nathan Dunkley, F Acquired from Jacksonville

Utah:

Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Activated from Reserve 2/3

Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on Reserve 2/3

Wheeling:

Add Alexander Kuqali, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Bogdans Hodass, D Placed on Team Suspension 2/3

Wichita:

Add Tyler Jette, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Add Connor Federkow, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cameron McDonald, D Placed on Reserve

Add Hunter Hall, F Activated from IR 3 Day







