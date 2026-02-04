ECHL Transactions - February 4
Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 4, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Allen:
Michael Greco, D
Jacksonville:
Steve Oleksy, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kalamazoo:
Brendan Dowler, D (from Tahoe)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Anthony Costantini, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jackson Parsons, G Activated from Reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Kalan Lind, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Garret Sparks, G Signed ECHL SPC
Cincinnati:
Add Sam Stevens, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies
Add Ryan Kirwan, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Murray, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Berry, F Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Isaiah Saville, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Pierce Charleson, G Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Nick Portz, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Francesco Arcuri, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Cameron Rowe, G Placed on Reserve
Add Topias Leinonen, G Assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Adam McMaster, F Acquired from Tulsa
Delete Nathan Dunkley, F Traded to Tulsa
Add Nathan Dunkley, F Activated from Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Blake Christensen, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Kishaun Gervais, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kylor Wall, D Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brayden Nicholetts, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dilan Savenkov, D Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Kevin Conley, F Recalled by Manitoba 2/2
Rapid City:
Add Cameron Buhl, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve
Add Xavier Bernard, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Tahoe:
Add Samuel Mayer, D Activated from Reserve
Delete CJ Valerian, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Chad Hillebrand, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids
Delete Chad Hillebrand, F Placed on Team Suspension
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Wyatt McLeod, D Placed on Team Suspension
Tulsa:
Delete Adam McMaster, F Traded to Jacksonville
Add Nathan Dunkley, F Acquired from Jacksonville
Utah:
Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Activated from Reserve 2/3
Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on Reserve 2/3
Wheeling:
Add Alexander Kuqali, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Bogdans Hodass, D Placed on Team Suspension 2/3
Wichita:
Add Tyler Jette, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Add Connor Federkow, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cameron McDonald, D Placed on Reserve
Add Hunter Hall, F Activated from IR 3 Day
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, February 5th- Game 44/72 - Reading Royals
- Bison Sign Former NHL Goaltender Garret Sparks - Bloomington Bison
- Icemen Acquire Forward Adam McMaster from Tulsa - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 4 - ECHL
- Oilers Acquire Complete Forward Nathan Dunkley from Jacksonville in Forward Swap - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov - Utah Grizzlies
- Xavier Bernard Returns from Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Crawford Earns Two ECHL Honors After Dominant January - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks Win Affiliation Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wyatt McLeod Heading to Europe - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Adirondack Thunder 5K Returns April 26 - Adirondack Thunder
- Kaleb Pearson Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Pearson Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Marcus Crawford ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Goaltender Anson Thornton Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: February 4, 2026 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Battle Gladiators for Top Spot in the South - Florida Everblades
- Nailers News & Notes - February 4, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Buffalo Sabres Reassign Goaltender Topias Leinonen to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gargoyles Fall to Gladiators in Special Teams Battle - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.