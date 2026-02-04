Goaltender Anson Thornton Reassigned to Grizzlies

Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - Goaltender Anson Thornton has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners by the NHL's Utah Mammoth.

Thornton is in the final season of a three-year NHL Entry contract with the Utah Mammoth. Thornton signed with the Arizona Coyotes on October 11, 2021.

Thornton appeared in 31 games with the Allen Americans during the 2024-25 season. He split time during the 2023-24 season with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners (4 games, 2-1 record) and the ECHL's Reading Royals (9 games).

Thornton will wear number 29 for the Grizzlies, who are home vs Idaho on February 10 and Bloomington on February 13-14, 16. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







