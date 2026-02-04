Goaltender Anson Thornton Reassigned to Grizzlies
Published on February 4, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - Goaltender Anson Thornton has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners by the NHL's Utah Mammoth.
Thornton is in the final season of a three-year NHL Entry contract with the Utah Mammoth. Thornton signed with the Arizona Coyotes on October 11, 2021.
Thornton appeared in 31 games with the Allen Americans during the 2024-25 season. He split time during the 2023-24 season with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners (4 games, 2-1 record) and the ECHL's Reading Royals (9 games).
Thornton will wear number 29 for the Grizzlies, who are home vs Idaho on February 10 and Bloomington on February 13-14, 16. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2026
- Kaleb Pearson Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Pearson Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Marcus Crawford ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Goaltender Anson Thornton Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: February 4, 2026 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Battle Gladiators for Top Spot in the South - Florida Everblades
- Nailers News & Notes - February 4, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Buffalo Sabres Reassign Goaltender Topias Leinonen to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gargoyles Fall to Gladiators in Special Teams Battle - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Goaltender Anson Thornton Reassigned to Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Fall, 6-3, on Guns N' Hoses Night at Maverik Center
- Grizzlies Earn Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss
- Grizzlies Gameday: January 30, 2026 - Greenville at Utah
- Grizzlies Fall 3-1 to Greenville in Series Opener