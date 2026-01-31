Grizzlies Earn Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss
Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall 3-2 in overtime to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of a crowd of 5114 at Maverik Center.
Evan Friesen got Utah on the board 9:56 into the contest on a centering pass from Aiden Hansen-Bukata. Utah led 1-0 after one period.
Keaton Mastrodonato tied it up for Greenville 1:07 into the second period. Patrick Polino scored a shorthanded goal 11:20 in to give the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead.
Grizzlies captain Tyler Gratton tied it up on a power play goal that bounced off Greenville's Jack Brackett 15:50 into the third period. Hansen-Bukata and Reed Lebster each picked up their second assists of the night. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play, they are now 7 for 17 on the man advantage over their last 5 games.
In overtime Ryan O'Hara scored on a backhand shot 6:33 in to give Greenville the one goal win. Utah is now 1-0-4 in overtime this season.
Greenville's Isaiah Saville stopped 17 of 19 as his record goes to 6-5 on the season. Utah's Dominic Basse stopped 29 of 32 in the loss.
Saturday will be Guns N Hoses night for the last of the three-game series. Face-off at Maverik Center will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Ryan O'Hara (Greenville) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 1 shot.
2. Patrick Polino (Greenville) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.
3. Tyler Gratton (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.
