Grizzlies Earn Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies fall 3-2 in overtime to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of a crowd of 5114 at Maverik Center.

Evan Friesen got Utah on the board 9:56 into the contest on a centering pass from Aiden Hansen-Bukata. Utah led 1-0 after one period.

Keaton Mastrodonato tied it up for Greenville 1:07 into the second period. Patrick Polino scored a shorthanded goal 11:20 in to give the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead.

Grizzlies captain Tyler Gratton tied it up on a power play goal that bounced off Greenville's Jack Brackett 15:50 into the third period. Hansen-Bukata and Reed Lebster each picked up their second assists of the night. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play, they are now 7 for 17 on the man advantage over their last 5 games.

In overtime Ryan O'Hara scored on a backhand shot 6:33 in to give Greenville the one goal win. Utah is now 1-0-4 in overtime this season.

Greenville's Isaiah Saville stopped 17 of 19 as his record goes to 6-5 on the season. Utah's Dominic Basse stopped 29 of 32 in the loss.

Saturday will be Guns N Hoses night for the last of the three-game series. Face-off at Maverik Center will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Ryan O'Hara (Greenville) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 1 shot.

2. Patrick Polino (Greenville) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.

3. Tyler Gratton (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.







ECHL Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.