Grizzlies Fall 3-1 to Greenville in Series Opener
Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got an early second period goal from Robbie Stucker 2:36 in but the Greenville Swamp Rabbits responded with 3 unanswered goals as they defeated Utah 3-1 on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center.
Neither team scored in the first period as Greenville outshot Utah 9 to 7. Stucker got Utah on the board with a power play goal scored a power play goal with Luc Salem and John Gelatt picking up the assists. Utah is 6 for 14 on the power play over their last 4 games. Greenville's Ryan O'Reilly scored from the right circle 16:02 into the second frame to tie the game. Swamp Rabbit's forward Dante Sheriff scored unassisted 17:25 in for the game winner. Hudson Schandor scored the empty netter 19:07 into the third period to complete the scoring.
Reilly Connors and Danny Dzhaniyev each led Utah with 4 shots on goal. Greenville goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 24 of 25 as his record goes to 5-5 on the season. Utah's Dominic Basse saved 19 of 21.
The series continues on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Dante Sheriff (Greenville) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 1 shot.
2. Ryan O'Reilly (Greenville) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.
3. Robbie Stucker (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 shots.
