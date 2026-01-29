Grizzlies Fall 3-1 to Greenville in Series Opener

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got an early second period goal from Robbie Stucker 2:36 in but the Greenville Swamp Rabbits responded with 3 unanswered goals as they defeated Utah 3-1 on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period as Greenville outshot Utah 9 to 7. Stucker got Utah on the board with a power play goal scored a power play goal with Luc Salem and John Gelatt picking up the assists. Utah is 6 for 14 on the power play over their last 4 games. Greenville's Ryan O'Reilly scored from the right circle 16:02 into the second frame to tie the game. Swamp Rabbit's forward Dante Sheriff scored unassisted 17:25 in for the game winner. Hudson Schandor scored the empty netter 19:07 into the third period to complete the scoring.

Reilly Connors and Danny Dzhaniyev each led Utah with 4 shots on goal. Greenville goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 24 of 25 as his record goes to 5-5 on the season. Utah's Dominic Basse saved 19 of 21.

The series continues on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Dante Sheriff (Greenville) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 1 shot.

2. Ryan O'Reilly (Greenville) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

3. Robbie Stucker (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 shots.







ECHL Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.