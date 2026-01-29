Goaltender Mitch Gibson Recalled by Hershey Bears

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that netminder Mitch Gibson has been recalled by Hershey.

Gibson, 26, was returned on loan to South Carolina on January 21 and made two starts this past weekend for the Stingrays. On Saturday, Gibson saved 26 of 27 shots in South Carolina's 2-1 overtime win over the Florida Everblades before saving 26 of 31 shots on Sunday against Florida.

With South Carolina this season, the Phoenixville, PA native is 8-5-0 with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. In his ECHL career, Gibson has a 42-20-3 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. His 42 wins with the Stingrays are tied for seventh most wins in franchise history.

The 6-foot-2, 204 pound netminder returns to Hershey after posting a 4-1-3 record, with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and one shutout this season with the Bears. Gibson has a 7-1-3 record in his AHL career with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 30, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 p.m. for Video Game Night.







ECHL Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.