Haider Shuts out Blades 2-0

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Reid Duke shoots against the Atlanta Gladiators

ESTERO, Fla. - Goals in the opening and closing frames sealed a 2-0 loss for the Everblades in front of a Hertz Arena crowd of 5,379 to open the three-game series against the Atlanta Gladiators.

The Galdiators wasted no time in the first period when Nolan Orzeck saw through traffic in front of Blades Goaltender Cam Johnson's crease with a snapshot to claim the early lead. Alex Young and Isak Walther registered assists on the play.

The first period produced one goal, as the Everblades were unable to convert on four shots, while Atlanta capitalized on one of its seven.

When asked by Hannah Jo Groves about what changes to make in the second period, Captain Oliver Chau emphasized the need to "Get our O-zone going and get some shots through," and to execute a "next shift mentality."

No goals were scored in the second period as the Gladiators recorded 11 shots while Florida posted 12. The Everblades took two minor penalties in the frame, with Sean Allen called for roughing and Kyle Betts for tripping.

Atlanta doubled its lead at 11:31 of the third period with a shorthanded goal from Jack O'Brien assisted by Mickey Burns. Burns' shot rebounded off Johnson's pads and set up O'Brien for a one-timer

By the end of regulation, the Blades outshot the Gladiators 22-20 but failed to see past Atlanta goaltender Ethan Haider, who posted his first shutout of the season.

The two teams will meet again at home on Friday, January 30, for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop, followed by another matchup on Saturday, January 31, at 7 p.m., where the home team will look to tie the series.

---

BLADES BITS

Both meetings against the Gladiators have finished by 2-0 final scores.

Tonight marks the third time this season the Everblades have been shutout and the second time against Atlanta.

Florida has surrendered three shorthanded goals in their past five games.

The Blades hold a two-point edge over Atlanta heading into the middle game of the three game set for the top spot in the South Division standings.

