Nailers Acquire Defenseman Tristan Thompson from Maine

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Tristan Thompson from the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations.

Thompson, 29, instantly becomes the most experienced player on Wheeling's roster, as he is currently in the midst of his fifth professional season. Most of Tristan's pro career has been spent in the ECHL, as he has suited up with Rapid City, Savannah, Adirondack, and Maine. He has also spent time in Europe, playing in Norway, Slovakia, and France. Thompson's most productive season came in 2022-23, when he racked up eight goals, 34 assists, and 42 points, while playing in all 72 games for Savannah. That performance placed him eighth in the ECHL among blueliners. Thus far this season, Tristan has three goals, 11 assists, and 14 points in 33 games, bringing his career totals in the ECHL to 21 goals, 105 assists, and 126 points in 230 games.

Prior to turning pro, the Canmore, Alberta native attended the University of Alaska-Fairbanks for four years, where he majored in Petroleum Engineering. Thompson amassed 18 goals, 33 assists, and 51 points in 136 games with the Nanooks. Tristan also becomes the fourth player on the 2025-26 roster to have played for Ryan Papaioannou with the Brooks Bandits. He did so in 2015-16, when he posted a point-per-game average with 33 points in 33 games to help the Bandits capture an AJHL Championship.

Tristan Thompson and the Nailers will play their next three games on the road against the Worcester Railers on Friday at 7:05, Saturday at 6:05, and Sunday at 3:05. Wheeling will then return home to WesBanco Arena, where it will play six home games over a two-week span. The highlight of the homestand is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 7th, starring Phil Bourque. Another popular game will be Country Night on Saturday, February 14th, which will feature intermission performances by Loop Rawlins. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

