Adirondack Thunder Announce Schedule Adjustment

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the team will travel to Maine to face the Mariners on Wednesday, April 8, as part of a league-approved schedule adjustment. The game will serve as the makeup date for Adirondack's postponed contest originally scheduled for Sunday, January 25 in Greensboro.

As a result of this change, Adirondack will replace Reading as Maine's opponent on April 8.

Additionally, the Royals will now play an extra road game in Greensboro on Thursday, February 5, making up for Greensboro's postponed home game from Sunday, January 25.

The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena this Friday through Sunday against Maine. On Friday, Harding Mazzotti will be giving away Harding Mazzotti bags with Thunder pins to the first 1,000 fans into the arena. They will also be giving away 750 Adirondack Thunder / Harding Mazzotti shirts at their table in the lobby, Saturday is Law Enforcement Night and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE youth hockey jersey. Sunday is Pucks 4 Paws Day pres. by Benson's Pet Center. Bring pet food, treats and toys to donate for your chance to win great prizes and hang out with Stormy and her friends all game.

