Maine Mariners Annouce April 8 Opponent Change

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Thursday an opponent change for their April 8th home game. The Mariners will now host the Adirondack Thunder instead of the Reading Royals.

With the rescheduling of three games last month from the December players strike, the Mariners original February 4th game vs. Orlando was moved to Wednesday, April 8th against Reading. An additional weather-related postponement of a game between Adirondack and Greensboro on Jan. 25th has now shifted Maine's April 8th opponent to Adirondack.

The game on April 8th remains a 7 PM puck drop. Tickets dated for February 4th will be valid for the game.

The Mariners are on the road this weekend in Glens Falls, NY, visiting the Adirondack Thunder Friday through Sunday. They return home on Friday, February 6th and Saturday, February 7th to take on the Orlando Solar Bears for "Winter Olympics Night" presented by LL Bean and "207 Night" presented by Live + Work in Maine. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.







