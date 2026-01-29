Nailers Announce Rescheduled Game Date

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the rescheduled date for this past Sunday's (January 25th) postponed game against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Wheeling and Fort Wayne will now play at WesBanco Arena on Wednesday, February 25th, with opening face-off scheduled for 7:10.

Fans who had tickets for Sunday's originally scheduled game have three options:

1- They may use their January 25th tickets for the make-up date on February 25th.

2- They may exchange their January 25th tickets for a remaining 2025-26 regular season game for tickets of equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

3- They may get a refund.

Please note that all exchanges must be done through the Nailers office by calling (304) 234-4625 or by e-mailing tickets@wheelingnailers.com.

Also, please note that all refunds must be acquired from the source in which the tickets were originally purchased. For example, if tickets were purchased through Etix, the refund must be requested through Etix.







