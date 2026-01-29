Kevin Wall Rejoins Knight Monsters from AHL Springfield

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Kevin Wall has rejoined the Knight Monsters after his loan to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

The Rochester, New York, native appeared in six games with Springfield this season after joining the roster in early December.

Throughout his career, Wall has appeared in 103 AHL games with Springfield and Milwaukee, and has amassed 20 points in those games.

In 22 games with the Knight Monsters this season, Wall has put up nine goals and 13 assists for a total of 22 points. Wall made his return to Tahoe in last night's 4-1 loss at Bloomington.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm.







