Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Charlotte to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk has been reassigned by Florida from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers to Savannah.

Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia, native is in his first season in North America and has posted a 2-1-1 record with Savannah, along with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

The rookie netminder has also appeared in 10 games with Charlotte this season, compiling a 4-4-1 record, a 2.33 GAA and a .904 save percentage, including two shutouts.

The Ghost Pirates return home Friday to open Youth Sports Weekend against the Orlando Solar Bears at Enmarket Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey, televised on WJCL 22 and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







