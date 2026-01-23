Ghost Pirates-Swamp Rabbits Games Postponed, Rescheduled Due to Weather
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that Saturday and Sunday's games in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits have been postponed due to weather.
The games have been rescheduled for the following dates:
- Tuesday, March 31 - 7:05 p.m. ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Away)
- Wednesday, April 8 - 7:05 p.m. ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Away)
The Ghost Pirates are back in action tonight in Jacksonville to face the Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
