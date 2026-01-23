Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Loaned to Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Texas Stars (AHL) have loaned defenseman Aidan Hreschuk to the Steelheads.

Hreschuk, 22, has skated in 27 games for the Steelheads this season, last playing on Dec. 20 in a 7-1 win over the Rapid City Rush. Overall with Idaho he's registered nine points (1G, 8A), with his lone goal coming Dec. 3 against the Trois-Rivières Lions for his first in the ECHL.

Hreschuk has appeared in three games for the Texas Stars this season, notching an assist in that span.

This is the rookie campaign for the 5-foot-11 defenseman after he signed an AHL contract with Texas on Sept. 5, 2025.

Prior to turning pro, Hreschuk played four seasons at Boston College, collecting 38 points (6G, 32A) in 146 games along with 96 PIM and a plus/minus rating of +34.

