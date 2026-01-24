Anthony Beauregard Plays the Hero in Key Lions' Victory

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) got their series against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) off to a strong start thanks to a late goal by Anthony Beauregard, earning a 3-2 victory on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The Lions struck early in the game. After several shots directed at Brad Arvanitis' net, Joe Dunlap opened the scoring on the power play. It was his first goal since returning to the Trois-Rivières lineup after being reassigned by the Laval Rocket last Saturday. Israel Mianscum and Jacob Dion recorded the assists on the play.

Late in the first period, while the Lions were once again on the power play, goaltender Hunter Jones was beaten when Mariners defenseman Loke Johansson deflected a shot from Jacob Hudson between his pads, tying the game.

The Lions regained the lead early in the second period. Taking advantage of a long pass from Jacob Dion, Israel Mianscum fired a precise shot to beat Arvanitis. The two Quebecers each picked up their second point of the game, while Cédric Desruisseaux earned his 11th point of the season.

Maine, however, was not done. Midway through the second period, following a clearing attempt by Jackson Stewart, the puck took an awkward bounce and landed just in front of the Lions' net. Mitch Deelstra capitalized, slipping the puck past Hunter Jones, who was still searching for it, to knot the score at 2-2.

The intensity ramped up in the third period. In the final moments of the game, Anthony Beauregard played the hero on the power play, unleashing a perfect shot to restore the Lions' lead. Logan Nijhoff picked up an assist on the goal, while Jacob Dion added a third point to his night.

The Lions then held on to secure an important win and take a 1-0 lead in the series against their rivals. In goal, Hunter Jones delivered a strong performance, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced. At the other end of the ice, Brad Arvanitis turned aside 23 of the Lions' 26 shots.

The Lions and Mariners will meet two more times this weekend, on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Trois-Rivières club will then return to the Colisée Vidéotron on January 28 to host the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) for Student Night. Fourteen-ounce draft beers will be available for $5, and hot dogs for $2.

To purchase tickets, visit lions3r.com or contact a sales representative at 819-519-1634, extension 200.







ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.