Anthony Beauregard Plays the Hero in Key Lions' Victory
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) got their series against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) off to a strong start thanks to a late goal by Anthony Beauregard, earning a 3-2 victory on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena.
The Lions struck early in the game. After several shots directed at Brad Arvanitis' net, Joe Dunlap opened the scoring on the power play. It was his first goal since returning to the Trois-Rivières lineup after being reassigned by the Laval Rocket last Saturday. Israel Mianscum and Jacob Dion recorded the assists on the play.
Late in the first period, while the Lions were once again on the power play, goaltender Hunter Jones was beaten when Mariners defenseman Loke Johansson deflected a shot from Jacob Hudson between his pads, tying the game.
The Lions regained the lead early in the second period. Taking advantage of a long pass from Jacob Dion, Israel Mianscum fired a precise shot to beat Arvanitis. The two Quebecers each picked up their second point of the game, while Cédric Desruisseaux earned his 11th point of the season.
Maine, however, was not done. Midway through the second period, following a clearing attempt by Jackson Stewart, the puck took an awkward bounce and landed just in front of the Lions' net. Mitch Deelstra capitalized, slipping the puck past Hunter Jones, who was still searching for it, to knot the score at 2-2.
The intensity ramped up in the third period. In the final moments of the game, Anthony Beauregard played the hero on the power play, unleashing a perfect shot to restore the Lions' lead. Logan Nijhoff picked up an assist on the goal, while Jacob Dion added a third point to his night.
The Lions then held on to secure an important win and take a 1-0 lead in the series against their rivals. In goal, Hunter Jones delivered a strong performance, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced. At the other end of the ice, Brad Arvanitis turned aside 23 of the Lions' 26 shots.
The Lions and Mariners will meet two more times this weekend, on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Trois-Rivières club will then return to the Colisée Vidéotron on January 28 to host the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) for Student Night. Fourteen-ounce draft beers will be available for $5, and hot dogs for $2.
To purchase tickets, visit lions3r.com or contact a sales representative at 819-519-1634, extension 200.
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026
- Lewandowski Scores in Third to Give Walleye a 2-1 Win over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Kansas City Wins Thirteenth-Straight in 5-3 Win over Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Scarfone, Rheaume Shine in 5-1 Victory over Bison on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Fall to Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
- Strong Second Period Powers Swamp Rabbits to Win over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Hand Gladiators First Overtime Loss of the Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- Frasca Scores Lone Goal, Royals Drop Opener to Nailers, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Outlasts Railers; Extend Winning Streak to Seven - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, January 24th - Game 40/72 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Suffer Defeat in First Game Down South, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Worcester Falls, 5-3, in Weekend Opener to Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Edged in Defensive Slugfest with Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Come Back for Sixth Straight Home Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Earn Point in Close Overtime Battle with Komets - Indy Fuel
- Lions Power Through Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Komets Get Hard Fought Road Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Fall, 4-2, to Icemen in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Fall to Gargoyles, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- John Fusco's Overtime Winner Lifts South Carolina Past Atlanta, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Anthony Beauregard Plays the Hero in Key Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Announce New Time Change for Saturday - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sign Rosek, Gallatin Loaned to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 23 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce Schedule Changes - Wheeling Nailers
- Ghost Pirates-Swamp Rabbits Games Postponed, Rescheduled Due to Weather - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Game and Promotional Date Changes - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Weekend Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Sunday's Maine Mariners Game Moved to 1 PM - Maine Mariners
- Weiss Reassigned to Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Chasing the Dream - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 23, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Forward Khristian Acosta to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.