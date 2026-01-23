Rush Game Notes: January 23, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, face the rival Utah Grizzlies for the first time this season. This game marks the statistical halfway point for Rapid City. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush scored twice in the third period, but could not complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday. Cincinnati scored in the opening first period on a power play, but the scoring remained quiet until early in the third when the Cyclones struck twice in a span of 16 seconds, building a 3-0 lead. Rapid City started the comeback effort from there. Chaz Smedsrud deflected home a power play goal, his third tally of the season. Then, on a 6-on-5 opportunity with two minutes remaining, Brett Davis one-timed a Ryan Wagner cross-ice pass into the net. The Rush pulled Jack Bostedt again, but failed to equalize.

OUR GOALIE OF THE WEEK IS BACK

Connor Murphy was reassigned back to the Rush on Monday after his second stint up in Calgary this season. The transaction comes as Wranglers' #1 goaltender Ivan Prosvetov was upgraded to day-to-day over the weekend. Rico DiMatteo and Jack Bostedt split duties for Rapid City's series in Cincinnati, and both played well. DiMatteo is staying on to back up for Murphy this weekend. Murphy comes back after having won Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors on January 12th.

ON THE WRONG SIDE

After winning three consecutive tight matchups- all of which were one-goal games in the third period- the Rush have now dropped three straight one-goal finals, including one in overtime. Rapid City played on both sides of the equation in Cincinnati, as they did not trail for one second on Friday, but did not lead for one second on Saturday.

UTAH'S FINAL HUNT HERE

The Rush and the Grizzlies have met over 100 times since the 2015-16 season, including a 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs series. It is a rivalry that always has something up its sleeve. With Utah set to relocate to Trenton, N.J. for the 2026-27 season, this is the Grizzlies' final trip to Rapid City. The Rush will be the last visiting team to face the Grizzlies at the Maverik Center in April.

WE'RE HALFWAY THERE

Monday marked the ECHL's All-Star Classic in Allen, Texas, and tonight is the statistical midway point of the season. The Rush enter their 36th game at hockey .500, and look for a second-half push like what we saw last season.

OVER THE LAST 29...

The Rush have put so much effort into improving their special teams after a poor start, and they have seen the fruits of their labor since the holiday break. In their last 29 chances on each side, the power play has scored six times for a 20.7% success rate, while the PK is 26-for-29, just under 90%.

FACING THEIR OLD FRIENDS

Rush forwards Briley Wood and Cameron Buhl both played for the Grizzlies last year and are facing their former teams this weekend. Both men suited up for their first professional games in this building, and Buhl scored his first pro goal here against Connor Murphy in October 2024.

HOPING FOR MORE OF THE SAME

Ryan Wagner- a former Grizzlie- and his linemate Blake Bennett torched Utah last season. Wagner put up 16 points in 10 games head-to-head, while Bennett scored five goals in just six games, including a hat trick at the Maverik Center. After a few weeks on separate forward lines, Dave Smith put the two back together last week in Cincinnati.

THE END OF AN IMPOSSIBLE STREAK

As we have long discussed, the Rush have had the toughest strength of schedule in the Mountain Division. While others have gone months without seeing a top-four team, Rapid City has done the opposite: this is the first time the Rush are facing a Mountain Division opponent outside the current top four since October 25th, their first home series of the season.

WE WON'T BE HERE MUCH

This is the most road-heavy stretch of the Rush season, with eight away games in a span of 11. With the upcoming Black Hills Stock Show taking over the arena, this three-game series is the only home weekend for the Rush in a one-month span.

