Fuel Earn Point in Close Overtime Battle with Komets

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS- The Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night to kick off their weekend. In their only home game of the weekend, the Fuel took it to overtime but fell to Fort Wayne, 2-1.

1ST PERIOD

Both teams put up a strong defensive battle in the first period with neither team scoring or taking a penalty.

The in-state rival teams did get a little feisty towards the end of the period but maintained control.

After one frame, the Komets were outshooting the Fuel, 7-5.

2ND PERIOD

Matt Petgrave opened the scoring at 15:00 of the second period with the help of Jesse Tucker and Owen Robinson.

The period ended soon after with minimal whistles in the second period.

The Fuel were outshooting the Komets, 17-13 through two frames.

3RD PERIOD

The Komets tied it up at 2:06 with a goal by Matt Copponi that was reviewed but ultimately called a good goal.

Indy's Eric Martin took the game's first penalty at 10:37 for tripping but Indy killed it off.

Neither team scored or took a penalty for the rest of the game, forcing overtime.

Through three periods, Indy outshot Fort Wayne, 24-17.

OVERTIME

28 seconds into the overtime period, Fort Wayne's Dru Krebs scored to claim the 2-1 victory.

Indy heads to Bloomington for a two-game set to finish out the wee-kend.

