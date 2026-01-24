Strong Second Period Powers Swamp Rabbits to Win over Florida
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Jacob Modry versus Florida Everblades' Kyle Neuber
(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)
GREENVILLE, SC - Patrick Polino's second period power play goal and assist proved to be the difference for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and coupled by Kenta Isogai's goal and assist and Mattias Sholl's 43 saves, powered the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 win over the Florida Everblades on Friday night.
Goals were traded in the opening 20 minutes, with Florida leaving the frame up by one. Isaac Landry got things started for the Everblades at 9:33, tapping a backdoor feed from Jesse Lansdell off a faceoff win past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Mattias Sholl, springing Florida to a 1-0 lead (Lansdell and Kyle Betts assisted). Under five minutes to go, John Parker-Jones took a centering feed from Dante Sheriff right down the middle and clanked the puck off of Everblades goalie Will Cranley to square the game at 1-1 with 4:37 to play (Sheriff and Jake Murray assisted). However, 18 seconds later Craig Needham pocketed an Anthony Romano rebound in transition to immediately put the Everblades back on top at 2-1 with 4:19 remaining.
The Swamp Rabbits came alive in the second period, scoring three goals in a span of 2:52 to overtake the Everblades. With 4:39 to go, Kenta Isogai sprung up the left on a pass from Tim Lovell, and harmlessly sent the puck to Cranley's near side. It squeaked by his arm and trickled in, tying the contest at 2-2. Then 1:27 later, Jacob Modry contained the zone on the near side blue line and rifled a shot that had eyes through traffic and found its way behind Cranley to give the Swamp Rabbits their first lead at 3-2 with 3:22 left (Dante Sheriff and Patrick Polino assisted). Moments later, Polino capped off the run with what eventually was the game-winning tally on the Swamp Rabbits second power play of the game. With 1:47 left in the second, the faceoff was immediately won by the Swamp Rabbits, and lasered by Kenta Isogai from the left side. Isogai connected with Polino for a back-door tap-in, vaulting the Swamp Rabbits to a 4-2 advantage (Isogai and Josh Atkinson assisted).
Towards the end of regulation, the Everblades received a double-minor power play, and gave themselves a 6-on-4 advantage with Cranley on the bench for the extra attacker. Gianfranco Cassaro pocketed a cross-ice pass for a one-timer that beat Sholl to cut the Swamp Rabbits lead to 4-3 with 27 seconds remaining. Sholl and company held on for the remainder of regulation to take a 4-3 win.
Mattias Sholl stopped a career-high 43 shots out of 46 in picking up his team-leading sixth win of the season (6-7-2-0).
The Swamp Rabbits now embark on a two-week road trip through the Mountain Division, beginning with the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop for game one of their three game set is slated for 9:10 p.m. EST at the Maverik Center on January 28th.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Jacob Modry versus Florida Everblades' Kyle Neuber
