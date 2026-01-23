Nailers Announce New Time Change for Saturday

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced an update to one of the schedule changes for this weekend. Saturday's game between the Nailers and Reading Royals will now be played at 4:10.

The Nailers and Royals were originally slated to play on Saturday night at 7:10. However, that game time has now been moved to 4:10. There is a Tier 4 vehicle restriction going into effect at midnight on Saturday for all Pennsylvania interstates, banning all commercial vehicles, buses, RVs, and vehicles towing trailers due to a winter storm. This will affect Reading's trip home, so the goal is to get them off of the roads before this goes into effect. The "Nail Down Cancer" promotion will still take place on Saturday.

As a reminder, Sunday's originally scheduled game between the Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets has been postponed, and a make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans with tickets for either game can either use them for the rescheduled date/time, exchange them for a future 2025-26 home game for tickets of equal or lesser value, subject to availability, or they can receive a refund.

Please note that all exchanges must be done through the Nailers office by calling (304) 234-4625 or by e-mailing tickets@wheelingnailers.com.

Also, please note that all refunds must be acquired from the source in which the tickets were originally purchased. For example, if tickets were purchased through Etix, the refund must be requested through Etix.

Wheeling Nailers vs. Reading Royals

Was: Saturday, January 24th at 7:10

Will Now Be: Saturday, January 24th at 4:10

Wheeling Nailers vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Was: Sunday, January 25th at 4:10

Will Now Be: TBD







