Swamp Rabbits Announce Game and Promotional Date Changes

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced changes to the upcoming schedule of games due to the forecast of inclement winter weather in the region this weekend:

The game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday, January 24th, will now be played on Tuesday, March 31st at 7:05 p.m. EST.

The game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday, January 25th, will now be played on Wednesday, April 8th, at 7:05 p.m. EST.

The activations for "NASCAR Night", including specialty jerseys and the postgame auction, Victory Lane, Fast Pass, and the Busch Light Pit Party, will now take place on Thursday, April 2nd. Due to the scheduling change, driver appearances will be confirmed at a later date with participants subject to change.

The "Palmetto Cup", featuring the University of South Carolina vs Clemson University will now take place immediately following the Swamp Rabbits game against Jacksonville on Sunday, March 29th.

"Sensory Friendly Day" will now take place on Sunday, April 19th.

Tickets held for the previously scheduled postponed games will be automatically transferred to the rescheduled date. To transfer your tickets to a different date of your choice, please contact your representative or the Swamp Rabbits office at (864) 674-7825.

The Swamp Rabbits game tonight against the Florida Everblades will still be played as scheduled. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.







ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.