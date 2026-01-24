Rush Stunned by Utah

Rapid City Rush's Brady Keeper

Rapid City, SD - The Rapid City Rush (16-17-3) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (14-20-3) 5-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Right from the drop of the puck, a fledgling Grizzlies team came out with an unconventional style, pressuring all-out and throwing caution to the wind defensively. It worked, as Utah held the Rush's power play at bay to start and came through with two goals in a span of 12 seconds in the first period.

The Rush had a lifeline back in the game late in the second, trailing 2-0. Utah committed back-to-back penalties, giving Rapid City a lengthy 5-on-3. However, the Grizzlies converted on a breakaway while down two men to take a 3-0 lead.

Rapid City found some life in the waning moments of the game. After their first 34 shots were turned away, Ryan Wagner and Brady Keeper scored power play goals just 1:21 apart to bring the Rush closer. Utah iced the game with an empty net, sealing a 5-2 final.

Utah's risky style of play paid off, as they snapped an eight-game losing streak and won their first game of 2026. Rapid City has now dropped four consecutive games.

Connor Murphy made 33 saves on 37 shots. Dominic Basse earned his first professional win with 35 saves for Utah.

The Rush look to rebound from this wacky game and even the series on Rodeo Night tomorrow.

Next game: Saturday, January 24 vs. Utah. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

