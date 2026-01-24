Admirals Outlasts Railers; Extend Winning Streak to Seven

Norfolk, VA - Riding a six-game winning streak into the weekend, the Norfolk Admirals welcomed the Worcester Railers to Norfolk Scope for a three-game series. In a back-and-forth battle, the Admirals outlasted the Railers and earned their seventh straight win of 2026.

Between the pipes, Isaac Poulter made his 18th appearance of the season, and his eighth straight start, turning aside 31 of 34 shots to help Norfolk secure the victory.

Norfolk opened the scoring early in the first period. Just two minutes in, Brady Fleurent netted his 12th goal of the season, finishing off a two-on-one with a one-timer after a perfectly placed feed from Grant Hebert. The Admirals held the lead until Worcester tied it at the midway point of the period, as Ryan Miotto converted off an offensive-zone faceoff win to make it 1-1.

After the early Norfolk goal, Worcester controlled much of the opening frame and kept the Admirals pinned in their own zone for long stretches. The game remained tied after 20 minutes, with the Railers outshooting Norfolk 15-3 in the first.

The second period stayed tight until the Admirals found the go-ahead marker late. Kristof Papp put Norfolk back in front with his 13th goal of the season, scoring from the top of the crease to send the Admirals into the second intermission with a 2-1 lead. Norfolk held a slight edge in shots in the middle frame, 11-8.

Worcester came out flying in the third period, scoring twice in the opening two minutes to take its first lead of the night, 3-2. Norfolk responded with a strong push, and Chase Yoder brought the building back to life when he tied the game at three with a soft redirection in front for his ninth goal of the season.

From there, the Admirals grabbed control and finished the job. The eventual game-winner came with just under 14 minutes remaining when Brehdan Engum fired a shot from the blue line that found its way through traffic for his first professional goal. Norfolk stayed composed down the stretch, and Poulter turned aside the late chances to keep Worcester from answering.

With under two minutes to go, Fleurent sealed the win with an empty-net goal - his second of the night and 13th of the season as the Admirals closed out their seventh straight victory.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Engum (Game-winning goal, 1 assist, +2)

2. NOR - G. Hebert (3 assists, +2)

3. NOR - B. Fleurent (2 goals, +3)

Next Up

Norfolk continues its series with the Railers tomorrow night, with Game 2 of 3 set for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Norfolk Scope. It's Military Appreciation 2, and the Admirals will take the ice in their specialty red, white, and blue jerseys.







