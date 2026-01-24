Americans Fall Late in Idaho

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Boise Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, opened a two-game weekend series against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena, and it was the Steelheads coming out on top 6-4 in the first of a two-game series.

The Steelheads started fast and furious as an early Americans penalty gave Idaho a power play, and it was the Steelheads leading scorer Brenden Hoffmann, with his 22nd of the year at the 51 second mark of the first period. Idaho went up 2-0, 24 seconds later as Jade Miller scored his 11th of the season. Hoffmann added his second of the game and 23rd of the year later in the period to give Idaho a 3-0 lead. The Americans made a goaltending change with David Tendeck to the bench, and Jackson Parsons in. Sam Sedley put the Americans on the board two and a half minutes later with his 5th of the season. Idaho took a 3-1 lead to the room after the first. The shots were 15-10 in favor of the home team.

The two teams traded goals in the second period. Colby McAuley scored his 13th of the season 41 seconds into the frame to make it a 3-2 score. Colton Hargrove and Hank Crone had the assists for Allen. Less than a minute later with the Americans on the power play, an Allen turnover put the puck on the stick of Kaleb Pearson, who beat Jackson Parsons for his 15th goal of the year. Idaho led the game 4-2 after 40 minutes of play.

The Americans started the final period down by two goals, but they were not done yet. Colton Hargrove scored his 9th at the 13:39 mark to cut the lead to 4-3. Less than a minute later, Ty Prefontaine picked up his 4th of the season to tie the game at 4-4, but the Steelheads were not done either. Two minutes after Prefontaine tied the score, Charlie Dodero broke the tie with his second goal of the season firing a shot from the high-slot that beat Jackson Parsons to make it a 5-4 Idaho lead. They added an empty net goal in the final minute to put the game away claiming a 6-4 victory over the Americans. The second loss in a row for Allen.

The final game of the weekend series is on Saturday night at 8:10 PM CST. The Americans next home game is on Friday, January 30th against the Rapid City Rush. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!

They Said it:

Colton Hargrove: "We battled back after a slow start and we were able to tie the game in the third period. We just came up a little short. We have to get off to a better start on Saturday"

Three Stars:

1. IDH - B. Hoffmann

2. IDH - K. Pearson

3. ALN - C. Hargrove







