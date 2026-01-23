Nailers Announce Schedule Changes

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two changes to their schedule involving this weekend's games, due to the impending weather.

Saturday night's game between the Wheeling Nailers and Reading Royals which was originally scheduled to be played at 7:10 will now be played at 6:10. The team will still be holding the "Nail Down Cancer" Night promotion on Saturday at the new time.

Sunday afternoon's game between the Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets has been postponed. A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans with tickets for Saturday night's game will use those same tickets for the earlier start time.

Fans with tickets for Sunday afternoon's game can either use them for the rescheduled date, exchange them for a future 2025-26 home game for tickets of equal or lesser value, subject to availability, or they can receive a refund.

Please note that all exchanges must be done through the Nailers office by calling (304) 234-4625 or by e-mailing tickets@wheelingnailers.com.

Also, please note that all refunds must be acquired from the source in which the tickets were originally purchased. For example, if tickets were purchased through Etix, the refund must be requested through Etix.

Wheeling Nailers vs. Reading Royals

Was: Saturday, January 24th at 7:10

Will Now Be: Saturday, January 24th at 6:10

Wheeling Nailers vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Was: Sunday, January 25th at 4:10

Will Now Be: TBD







