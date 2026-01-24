Lewandowski Scores in Third to Give Walleye a 2-1 Win over Kalamazoo

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kalamazoo Wings tonight by a score of 2-1 at the Huntington Center. Mitch Lewandowski had the go-ahead goal a little over halfway through the third period, Tanner Kelly scored on the power play in the first period, and Carter Gylander stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced tonight.

How it Happened:

Toledo got the game's first chance at the power play at the 12:31 mark of the first period after Colin Bilek was called for a roughing penalty in front of his own net. Tanner Kelly took advantage, breaking Toledo's scoring drought with a power play goal, his 9th of the season, at the 13:16 mark of the first. Brandon Hawkins and Denis Smirnov had the assists on the goal. That was all the scoring in the first period, as Toledo led 1-0 while outshooting Kalamazoo by nine shots to seven.

Tanner Palocsik was called for a tripping penalty with 5:53 to go in the second period, setting Kalamazoo up on their first power play of the night. The Walleye killed it off successfully for their 7th consecutive penalty kill.

Colin Bilek got the Wings on the board with his 9th goal of the season with 1:56 to go in the second, knotting the game at one goal each. Shots at the end of the second were 19-15 in favor of Toledo.

Mitch Lewandowski scored his 4th goal of the season in crucial time to pull the Walleye ahead 2-1 with 7:54 to go in the third period. Jordan Ernst got the lone assist on the goal, his first assist in 33 games.

The K-Wings didn't get a chance to play with the extra attacker until there were 50 seconds left on the clock, but they weren't able to tie the game again. Toledo held onto the 2-1 lead, outshooting the K-Wings 30-25. The Walleye scored on their only power play and killed off their only penalty.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Mitch Lewandowski, TOL (GWG)

2 - G Carter Gylander, TOL (W, 24 SV, .960 SV%)

3 - G Johnathan Lemieux, KAL (28 SV, .933 SV%)

What's Next:

The Walleye will head over to Kalamazoo to face off against the Wings for the second time in as many days at the Wings Event Center tomorrow, looking to follow up tonight's win with another. Puck Drop for tomorrow's game is set for 4:30 PM.







