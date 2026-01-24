K-Wings Edged in Defensive Slugfest with Walleye Friday
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (15-16-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled in a tight one, dropping the first half of the home-and-home series against the Toledo Walleye (21-8-2-3) Friday at Huntington Center, 2-1.
The Walleye struck on the power play to start the scoring off at the 13:16 mark of the first period.
Colin Bilek (9) knotted the game at one with a backhanded putback goal at the 18:04 mark of the second period. On the play, Robby Drazner (4) stole the puck and fed a rushing Griffin Ness (11), who fired a shot from the top of the crease and Bilek did the rest.
Unfortunately, Toledo scored at the 12:06 mark of the third period, finalizing a score of 2-1.
Jonathan Lemieux (4-4-1-2) was fantastic in net, earning the game's third star as he turned aside 28 of 30 shots.
Next up, Kalamazoo returns home to take on the Toledo Walleye at 4:30 p.m EST on Saturday, January 24, at Wings Event Center.
The Dark Side invades Wings Event Center on Saturday for Star Wars Night, presented by Discover Kalamazoo! Join the Resistance, wear your Jedi best, and get ready for an epic showdown in a galaxy not-so-far away.
