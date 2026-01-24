Scarfone, Rheaume Shine in 5-1 Victory over Bison on Friday Night
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Bloomington Bison, 5-1, on Friday night at Grossinger Motors Arena. Highlighted by a Gordie Howe hat trick from Nick Rheaume and a 24-save performance from Tommy Scarfone, Cincinnati recorded a big road win over the Bison.
A gutsy first period saw Tommy Scarfone stand tall for Cincinnati, including multiple highlight reel saves until Cincinnati could find their offense. The rookie netminder made 11 saves in the first period for the Cyclones.
Elijah Vilio would score the lone goal of the first period, netting his sixth goal of the season while on the 4-on-4. His tally was assisted by Ryan Kirwan and Ben King and gave Vilio goals in two of his last four games.
Kirwan would find the scoresheet again with his 16th goal of the season. The rookie forward scored off a great feed from Jordan Kaplan and Ben King. The goal gave Cincinnati a 2-0 lead just 1:21 into the second.
Cincinnati would get another off a great team goal. Marko Sikic gained the blue line and fed it over to Nick Rheaume. Rheaume went between his legs and made a backdoor feed to Gunnarwolfe Fontaine to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.
Shane Ott would get one back for Bloomington to close out the second period. However, Cincinnati would come back with two goals in eight seconds in the third period. Luke Grainger and Nick Rheaume would give Cincinnati a 5-1 lead just 6:36 into the final frame. For just the second time in his career, Grainger now has goals in three-straight games.
With his goal, Rheaume recorded the second Gordie Howe hat trick of the season for Cincinnati. Earlier this season, Rhett Parsons recorded one of his own in a road victory over Kalamazoo.
Scarfone and the Cyclones would pick up two crucial points and advance to 2-1-0-0 against the Bison in 2025-26. Additionally, Cincinnati advances to 10-2-1-0 when leading after two periods this season.
