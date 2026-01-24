Grizzlies Win, 5-2, in the Series Opener at Rapid City

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Rapid City, South Dakota - Reed Lebster had 2 goals, 1 assist, Tyler Gratton had 3 assists and Dominic Basse stopped 35 of 37 shots to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush on a Friday night at The Monument.

Reilly Connors got Utah on the board as he scored off a rebound from a John Gelatt shot 16:02 into the contest. Just 13 seconds later Evan Friesen scored from the right wing to give Utah a 2-0 lead.

Late in the second period Aiden Hansen-Bukata scored a 3 on 5 shorthanded goal on a beautiful backhand shot 18:31 into the frame. It was Utah's fifth shorthanded tally of the season.

Reed Lebster scored on a power play from a Danny Dzhaniyev centering pass 12:50 into the third period. Utah was 1 for 7 on the power play. Rapid City scored power play goals from Ryan Wagner 16:58 in and Brady Keeper 18:19 in to make it a 4-2 game. Lebster scored an empty netter from a Gratton pass 19:22 in to complete the scoring.

Dominic Basse earned his first ECHL win as he stopped 35 of 37. He's the fifth Utah goaltender to register a win this season. Rapid City's Connor Murphy stopped 33 of 37 in the loss.

Luke Antonacci made his Grizzlies and professional debut. He was paired up with Hansen-Bukata for most of the night. Antonacci is the 43rd different player to appear in a game for Utah this season.

Maxim Barbashev was recalled to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Friday afternoon. Barbashev had 3 goals and 6 assists in 20 games with Utah this season.

The Grizzlies got their first win of the 2026 calendar year as they ended an 8-game losing streak. Rapid City has now lost 4 in a row. Utah is now 6-2-1 on Friday road games this season.

The series continues in Frigid Rapid City on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. The next homestand for the Grizzlies is a three-game set vs Greenville on January 28, 30-31. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 3 shots.

2. Reilly Connors (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 5 shots.

3. Brady Keeper (Rapid City) - 1 goal, 1 assist, -3, 2 shots.







ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.