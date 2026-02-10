Grizzlies Gameday: February 10, 2026 - Rare Tuesday Home Game at Maverik Center

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Idaho Steelheads (30-11-4, 64 points, .711 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (17-24-4, 38 points, .422 point %)

Date: February 10, 2026 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/15398295-2026-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: February 13, 2026. Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Tuesday's Matchup

It's a rare Tuesday home game for the Grizzlies as they face the Idaho Steelheads. It's a matchup of the top two goal scorers in the league. Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann leads the league with 29 goals and Utah's Reed Lebster is second with 26. Lebster has 16 goals in his last 22 games. Lebster is tied for 15th in the league with 40 points. Lebster has 5 goals and 2 assists in 5 games vs Idaho this season.

It's the sixth meeting this season between the clubs. Utah is 2-2-1 vs Idaho this season. Tyler Gratton has 8 points (4g, 4a) vs Idaho this season. Gratton has 12 points (5g, 7a) in his last 9 games. Evan Friesen has 6 goals in his last 9 games. Reilly Connors has 4 goals and 1 assist in his last 3 games. Danny Dzhaniyev has 1 goal and 6 assists in his last 3 games. Utah is 11 for 33 on the power play over their last 9 games. Utah has scored 39 goals in their last 9 games and 19 goals in their last 3 games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reed Lebster is second in the league with 26 goals. Lebster is tied for 15th in the league with 40 points.

Danny Dzhaniyev leads the league in shots on goal (185). Dzhaniyev has 11 multiple point games this season. Dzhaniyev is 2nd among rookies with 40 points (14g, 26a). Danny leads all league rookies with 26 assists and is tied for second among rookies with 14 power play points and tied for first with 13 power play assists.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is 4th among rookies with 24 assists. AHB has 13 power play assists, which is tied with Dzhaniyev for the lead among rookies.

Games This Homestand at Maverik Center

Tuesday - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Makeup from the December 26, 2025 postponed game.

Friday, February 13, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Monday, February 16, 2026 - Bloomington at Utah. 3:10 pm.

All Times Mountain.

Games Last Week

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - Utah 9 Tahoe 6 - Reed Lebster scored 2 goals. Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 4 assists. Reilly Connors scored 2 goals and 1 assist. Luke Antonacci, Mike Gelatt, Noah Ganske each scored a goal. Tahoe outshot Utah 35 to 22. Both teams went 2 for 2 on the power play. Dominic Basse stopped 29 of 35 in the win. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 1 assist and was a +3.

Friday, February 6, 2026 - Utah 7 Tahoe 4 - Utah scored 5 goals in 4:11 late in the third period to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 7-4 victory. Reed Lebster scored 2 goals, including the game winner 17:28 into the third period. Reilly Connors scored 2 goals. Evan Friesen and Tyler Gratton each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dominic Basse stopped 29 of 33 in the win. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play, Tahoe was 2 for 4. Both teams had 33 shots on goal.

Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Utah 3 Tahoe 4 - Utah got first period goals from Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Evan Friesen and John Gelatt. Tahoe outshot Utah 48 to 19. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play, Tahoe was 1 for 3.

Offensive Explosion in Tahoe

Utah scored 19 goals in the 3 game series in Tahoe. Utah scored 9 goals on 29 shots in the third periods in the last 3 games. The Grizzlies have been on a roll on the power play as they have 11 power play goals in their last 9 games. Utah is 4-2 in their last 5 road games, scoring 33 goals. Reilly Connors has 4 goals and 1 assist in the Tahoe series. Reed Lebster had 4 goals and Evan Friesen had a goal in each of the three games in the set. Tyler Gratton has 1 goal and 3 assists in the series. Danny Dzhaniyev has 1 goal, 6 assists and is a +4 in the Tahoe set.

Team Notes

Utah has scored 19 goals in their last 3 games. Utah has scored 9 goals on 29 shots in the third periods in the last 3 games. The Grizzlies have been on a roll on the power play as they have 11 power play goals in their last 9 games. Utah is 4-2 in their last 6 road games. Utah has scored 39 goals in their last 9 games. Utah has 40 third period goals in their last 28 games. Utah has used 47 players this season.

There are four players who have appeared in all 45 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster. Utah is 13-8-2 when scoring first and 11-1-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 14-12-2 on the road this season. Utah is 14-3-3 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 16-8-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. 5 different Grizzlies goaltenders have registered a win this season. 11 Grizzlies skaters have scored their first professional goals this season.

Grizzlies Season High Goals in a Single Game

9 - February 4, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe.

7 - December 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City, December 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa, February 6, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe.

6 - October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville at Utah. December 6, 2025 - Utah at Allen. January 2, 2026 - Utah at Wichita. January 24, 2026 - Utah at Rapid City.

Utah has 7 games this season where they have scored 6 or more. 6 of the 7 games have come on the road.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are four players who have appeared in all 45 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster.

Recent Transactions

February 19 - Forward Maxim Barbashev was reassigned to Utah from Tucson (AHL).

February 6 - Defenseman Saige Weinstein reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 4 - Grizzlies sign forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov

February 3 - Goaltender Anson Thornton reassigned to Utah from Tucson (AHL) through Utah (NHL).

February 2 - Goaltender Dylan Wells was recalled to Tucson (AHL).

January 28 - Grizzlies sign forward T.J. Sneath.

January 24 - Grizzlies sign forward Henri Schreifels.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 17-24-4

Home record: 3-12-2

Road record: 14-12-2

Win percentage: .422

Standings Points: 38

Last 10: 4-5-1

Streak: 0-1

Goals per game: 3.24 (9th) Goals for: 146

Goals against per game: 3.78 (29th) Goals Against: 170

Shots per game: 31.93 (11th) Total Shots: 1437

Shots against per game: 31.59 (23rd) Total Shots: 1424

Power Play: 34 for 160- 21.3 % (6th)

Penalty Kill: 105 for 137 - 76.6 % (26th)

Penalty Minutes: 425. 9.44 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 6.

Record When Scoring First: 13-8-2.

Opponent Scores First: 4-16-2.

Record in One Goal Games: 4-5-4

Games Decided Past Regulation: 1-0-4

Attendance per game: 4,384.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (26)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (26)

Points: Dzhaniyev/Lebster (40)

Plus/Minus: Stepan Timofeyev (+3)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Danny Dzhaniyev (14)

Power Play Goals: Gratton/Lebster (6)

Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Dzhaniyev (13)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (185) - Leads the league

Shooting Percentage: Reed Lebster (17.3 %) - Minimum 50 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (5)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Keyser (.910)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.46)

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Evan Friesen (3) John Gelatt (2) Yaroslav Yevdokimov (1)

Assists: Tyler Gratton (4) Dzhaniyev, Aiden Hansen-Bukata (3) Luke Antonacci, Saige Weinstein (1)

Points (2 or more): Gratton (5) Dzhaniyev, Friesen, Hansen-Bukata, Yevdokimov (3) Antonacci, Gelatt (2)







ECHL Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.