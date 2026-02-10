Saturday's Game with Savannah to be Televised on MyTV JAX 30
Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that this Saturday's (Feb. 14) game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates will be televised locally by Action Sports JAX on MyTV JAX 30. Saturday's game will be fourth game to be televised on MyTV JAX 30 this season.
The following is a listing of the remaining 2025- 2026 TV Broadcast Schedule
Saturday, February 14 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m. - Toy Story Jersey Night & Valentine's Day (Presented by Parra Harris Law)
Friday, March 13 vs. "Swampman" & Teacher's Appreciation Weekend, presented by Community First Credit Union, 7:00 p.m.
A potential additional game will be added at a later date.
This marks the second consecutive season that the Icemen continue their partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games.
The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:
Antenna - 30.2
Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184
AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31
DirecTV: Channel 53
Dish TV: Channel 32
For Icemen single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
