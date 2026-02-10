Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading; Future Considerations Acquired from Kansas City in Exchange for Marooney; Sevigny Inks AHL Contract with Lehigh Valley

February 10, 2026

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Artem Guryev has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) to Reading from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Additionally, defenseman James Marooney has been traded to Kansas City (ECHL) for Future Considerations and defenseman Vincent Sevigny was released from his Professional Tryout with Syracuse (AHL) on Feb. 7th and signed to a standard AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and for the 2026-27 season on Feb. 9th.

Guryev, 22, skated his two games for Lehigh Valley since his second reassignment to Lehigh Valley from Reading on January 17th. the Moskva, Russia native has registered one goal for one point in 26 games with the Royals during the 2025-26 campaign.

This is Guryev's third reassignment by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading, after previously doing so on November 15th, following his opening two game stint as a Royals on November 1st and 2nd. The 6'4", 209-pound, left shot blue-liner opened the season with Lehigh Valley, totaling two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in four games before his first reassignment to Reading by Philadelphia on November 1st.

A fifth round, 135th overall selection of San Jose in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Guryev has logged 12 points (5g-7a) across 120 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL. Across 56 ECHL career games with the Wichita Thunder from 2023-25, Guryev recorded seven points (2g-5a) and 30 penalty minutes. As a rookie in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, he recorded four points (2g-2a) and 81 penalty minutes in 31 games.

Guryev was acquired by Philadelphia from San Jose as part of the October 5th trade that sent Guryev and forward Carl Grundstrom to Philadelphia in exchange for Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth-round draft selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Marooney, 26, skated in two games for Reading since being signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) on January 28th. The Chaska, Minnesota native was originally claimed off of waivers on January 18th and released on January 19th before being signed on January 28th. Marooney's trade to Kansas City completes the Future Considerations portion of the trade that brought goaltender Ian Shane to Reading from Kansas City on December 22nd.

Sevigny, 24, signs with Lehigh Valley after four Professional Tryouts this season, earning his first with Hartford on Oct. 16th, second with Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30th and previous two with Syracuse on Nov. 27th and Dec. 15th. The Quebec City, Quebec native skated in 11 AHL games on PTO including six with Lehigh Valley where he registered a +5. Signed to a Standard Player Contract with the Royals on September 2nd, Sevigny registered four points (1g-3a) and a +3 rating in five games played with the Royals this season.

The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot blueliner has played in 102 career AHL games between Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, the Bridgeport Islanders and Laval Rocket scoring 22 points (6g-16a) in his AHL career. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, Sevigny amassed 19 points (4g-15a) in 49 regular season games with the Lions before he added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Across 156 pro career regular season games, Sevigny has accumulated 45 points (11g-34a) between the AHL and ECHL. He's added seven points (2g-5a) in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff career games, all with Trois-Rivières in 2025.







