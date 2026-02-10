Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 18

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), hit the road once more this week for four games, facing off with the Utah Grizzlies and the Wichita Thunder.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 10 at Utah | 7:10 p.m. (MST)

Friday, Feb. 13 at Wichita | 6:05 p.m. (MST)

Saturday, Feb. 14 at Wichita | 5:05 p.m. (MST)

Sunday, Feb. 15 at Wichita | 1:05 p.m. (MST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Idaho 3 - Greenville 2 (SO)

The Steelheads opened the series against the Swamp Rabbits with a shorthanded goal courtesy of Grant Silianoff, who netted his fifth goal of the season. Greenville answered with two second-period goals to take a lead of their own, before Jaden Shields tied the game at two later in the middle frame. After no scoring for the rest of regulation and in overtime, the game went to a shootout. Kaleb Pearson tallied the lone shootout goal as Ben Kraws stopped all three shooters to secure a 3-2 Idaho win.

Friday, Feb. 6

Idaho 4 - Greenville 5 (OT)

Idaho's six-game win streak came to end on Friday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Greenville. The two teams traded goals throughout the entire contest, with no team building a multi-goal lead the entire way. Idaho's offense came from Ty Pelton-Byce, Mason Nevers, Chris Dodero, and Liam Malmquist as the game went to OT tied 4-4. In the extra period, after Charlie Dodero's stick broke in the defensive zone, Keaton Mastrodonato won the game for Greenville with a goal from the right circle to set up a rubber match on Saturday night.

Saturday, Feb.7

Idaho 4 - Greenville 2

Idaho got rolling with goals early and often on Saturday, racing out to a three-goal lead on goals from Chris Dodero, Brendan Hoffmann (2 goals), and Nick Canade in the opening frame. While Greenville found a power play goal early in the second period to get within two tallies, neither team found the back of the net the rest of the way as the Steelheads took the series finale with a 4-2 win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (44 GP, 34-8-1-1, 70 pts, 0.795%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (45 GP, 30-11-4-0, 64 pts, 0.711%)

3. Tahoe Knight Monsters (46 GP, 24-18-2-2, 52 pts, 0.565%)

4. Allen Americans (44 GP, 24-16-4-0, 52 pts, 0.591%)

5. Wichita Thunder (42 GP, 18-17-3-4, 43 pts, 0.512%)

6. Rapid City Rush (44 GP, 19-22-3-0, 41 pts, 0.466%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (44 GP, 17-24-4-0, 38 pts, 0.422%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (42 GP, 12-27-3-0, 27 pts, 0.321%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffmann leads the Steelheads with 47 points (29G, 18A). He is the ECHL leader in goals and is 3rd in the ECHL in overall scoring.

Kaleb Pearson was named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for January, with 16 points in 10 games to kick off 2026.

Jade Miller has 11 points in his last 12 games.

Chris Dodero has goals in back-to-back games.

Jake Barczewski has won his last five starts.

TEAM NOTES

BACK ON TRACK

The Steelheads got back in the win column Saturday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with a 4-2 triumph in the season finale. Idaho scored all four of their goals in the opening period, with Chris Dodero, Brendan Hoffmann (2 goals), and Nick Canade each finding the back of the net, as the Steelheads scored on four of their first five shots of the game. Jake Barczewski earned the win, stopping 32 of 34 shots in a game littered with highlight-reel saves for the 27-year-old netminder. The win extended Idaho's point streak to eight games heading into this week's action.

BARZY'S BEST

While the Steelheads offense provided the early fireworks on Saturday, goaltender Jake Barczewski stole the show the rest of the way, making key stops throughout the final 40 minutes of the game to preserve Idaho's lead. Barczewski has now won his last five starts, and in that span has posted a 2.40 goals against average and a .925 save percentage. The longest win streak for a Steelheads goaltender this season is six games, belonging to Arno Tiefensee, who was flawless from Nov. 8 through Nov. 22 in wins over Kansas City, Utah, and Allen.

DODERO DOUBLES DOWN

Chris Dodero doubled his season goal output last week against Greenville after scoring two times during the three-game series to jump from two goals on the season to four. Dodero scored both goals from just outside the crease, showcasing his finishing touch from close proximity. Dodero also added an assist on a goal scored by Brendan Hoffmann on Saturday and is now up to 21 points on the season (4G, 17A), which puts him in a tie for seventh place for the most points on the team. His second point on Saturday was his 100th as a professional, with 46 (13G, 33A) of those coming in the ECHL.

TRENDS

Idaho has collected at least one point in eight straight games (7-0-1-0).

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in goals per game at 3.76.

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 34.60.

Idaho has a record of 19-3-4 in games decided by two goals or fewer this season.

The Steelheads are 19-0-2 when leading after the first period and 18-0-1 when leading after two periods.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#55 Chris Dodero is six games shy of 100 in the ECHL.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is seven games shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is also four points shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#3 Nick Canade is six points shy of 100 as a professional.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann is three points shy of 100 as a Steelhead.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (29)

Assists: Ty Pelton-Byce (20)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (47)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+18)

PIMs: Jason Horvath (84)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffmann (6)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffmann (8)

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (152)

Wins: Ben Kraws (11)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.48)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.918)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







