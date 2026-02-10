Gladiators Name Natasha Cary Director of Corporate Partnerships

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the team has named Natasha Cary the club's new Director of Corporate Partnerships.

Cary brings over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and the premium experiences industry to the Gladiators' front office, having worked with some of Atlanta's most recognizable brands, such as Georgia Aquarium, Southern Company, The Home Depot, Georgia Pacific, and Wolfgang Puck Catering. Cary was a part of the opening sales team and was with Georgia Aquarium and WPC for 10 years, rising through senior leadership roles including Director of Sales for WPC, Director of Event Sales and Services for the aquarium, ending her time there as the General Manager; overseeing all food and beverage operations for WPC.

During her tenure, Cary worked closely with the aquarium's corporate sponsors along with its VP of Sponsorships, cultivating the hospitality side of those relationships as well as developing experiential event programs and overseeing activations for groups of up to 10,000 attendees. Most recently, she co-founded a boutique marketing agency with a focus on sales and marketing consulting.

"I am thrilled to have Natasha joining our team as our new Director of Corporate Partnerships," said Gladiators President, Jared Youngman. "Her depth of experience in the Atlanta market is a significant addition to our leadership team. Her ability to manage high-level partnerships and her history of building successful sales programs, combined with her passion for the game, make her a natural fit as we continue to grow our brand and our presence in the community."

Cary is also deeply connected to Atlanta's hockey community. A youth hockey parent for seven years, she led corporate sponsorship and fundraising efforts for the Atlanta Fire's trip to the prestigious Pee-Wee Quebec Tournament.

"Being so involved in Atlanta's youth hockey community, I am often asked about when professional hockey is coming to town - and my answer is always that great professional hockey is already here," said Cary. "I am thrilled to bring my hospitality background to the Gladiators to build partnerships that go beyond brand awareness."







ECHL Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.