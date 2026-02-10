Grab a 2024-25 Game-Worn Jersey: Saturday, February 21

Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Get your hands on a 2024-25 game-worn Walleye jersey! The Huntington Center Swamp Shop will be open on Saturday, February 21 from 11am - 2pm.

Please note that jerseys are limited to one per person, per transaction. You may re-enter at the end of the line to make another purchase.

White Walleye Game Worn Jersey

NAME NUMBER SIZE

Hillman 4 56

Smerek 5 56

Palocsik 6 54

Craggs 7 56

Hoyt 8 56

Anderson 9 56

Gallant 10 56

Michaelian 11 56

Nodler 12 56

Moskal 13 54

Messina 14 54

Seger 15 56

Russell 19 58

Johannes 20 58

Bantle 21 56

Keenan 23 54

Swoyer 24 56

Pietila 25 54

Moyle 26 56

Reddekopp 27 58

Kruse 28 54

Pilon 29 56

Gylander 32 64G

Alexander 33 64G

Moulton 37 56

Beraldo 58 56

Ambrosio 77 54

Red denotes an autographed jersey.

Black Walleye Game Worn Jersey

NAME NUMBER SIZE

Nodler 12 56

Seger 15 56

Johannes 20 58

Grabko 33 64G

Beraldo 58 56

Gabriele 61 56

Gold Walleye Game Worn Jersey

NAME NUMBER SIZE

Nodler 12 56

Johannes 20 58

Alexander 33 64G







