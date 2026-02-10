Grab a 2024-25 Game-Worn Jersey: Saturday, February 21
Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Get your hands on a 2024-25 game-worn Walleye jersey! The Huntington Center Swamp Shop will be open on Saturday, February 21 from 11am - 2pm.
Please note that jerseys are limited to one per person, per transaction. You may re-enter at the end of the line to make another purchase.
White Walleye Game Worn Jersey
NAME NUMBER SIZE
Hillman 4 56
Smerek 5 56
Palocsik 6 54
Craggs 7 56
Hoyt 8 56
Anderson 9 56
Gallant 10 56
Michaelian 11 56
Nodler 12 56
Moskal 13 54
Messina 14 54
Seger 15 56
Russell 19 58
Johannes 20 58
Bantle 21 56
Keenan 23 54
Swoyer 24 56
Pietila 25 54
Moyle 26 56
Reddekopp 27 58
Kruse 28 54
Pilon 29 56
Gylander 32 64G
Alexander 33 64G
Moulton 37 56
Beraldo 58 56
Ambrosio 77 54
Red denotes an autographed jersey.
Black Walleye Game Worn Jersey
NAME NUMBER SIZE
Nodler 12 56
Seger 15 56
Johannes 20 58
Grabko 33 64G
Beraldo 58 56
Gabriele 61 56
Gold Walleye Game Worn Jersey
NAME NUMBER SIZE
Nodler 12 56
Johannes 20 58
Alexander 33 64G
- Grab a 2024-25 Game-Worn Jersey: Saturday, February 21 - Toledo Walleye
