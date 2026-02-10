ECHL Transactions - February 10
Published on February 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 10, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Vincent Duplessis, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Aaron Chiarot, D Acquired from South Carolina
Add Kyle McClellan, G Activated from Reserve 2/9
Delete Kyle McClellan, G Traded to Florida 2/9
Florida:
Add Ryan Naumovski, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Tarun Fizer, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Kyle Betts, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Kyle McClellan, G Acquired from Cincinnati 2/9
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyler Inamoto, D Assigned by Bakersfield
Idaho:
Add Robbie Holmes, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Grant Silianoff, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Beni Halasz, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Kraws, G Placed on Reserve
Add Francesco Arcuri, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mason Nevers, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Nick Portz, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Jacksonville:
Delete Topias Leinonen, G Recalled to Buffalo 2/9
Maine:
Add Jackson Edward, D Activated from IR 3 Day
South Carolina:
Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Traded to Cincinnati
Trois-Rivières:
Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval
Utah:
Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Reid Jacobson, G Added as EBUG
Add Luke Manning, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete TJ Sneath, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Luke Antonacci, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Wichita:
Add Matt Davis, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve
Add Nico Somerville, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Finnegan, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Lions Release Goaltender Vincent Duplessis - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Cameron Whitehead Returns to Knight Monsters Ahead of Road Trip to Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Cyclones Trade for Defenseman Aaron Chiarot - Cincinnati Cyclones
- South Carolina Trades Aaron Chiarot to Cincinnati for Cash Considerations - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Make Two Roster Moves - Florida Everblades
- Bison Announce Guns & Hoses Charity Ticket Bundle - Bloomington Bison
- Knight Monsters Forward Kevin Wall Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe's Wall Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 10, 2026 - Rare Tuesday Home Game at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Food Festival Is Back, Join Us on Saturday, March 14 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Saturday's Game with Savannah to be Televised on MyTV JAX 30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 18 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Name Natasha Cary Director of Corporate Partnerships - Atlanta Gladiators
- Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading; Future Considerations Acquired from Kansas City in Exchange for Marooney; Sevigny Inks AHL Contract with Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Florida Everblades Present Star Wars Jersey Auction Presented by NCH - Florida Everblades
- Grab a 2024-25 Game-Worn Jersey: Saturday, February 21 - Toledo Walleye
