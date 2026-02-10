ECHL Transactions - February 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 10, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Vincent Duplessis, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Aaron Chiarot, D Acquired from South Carolina

Add Kyle McClellan, G Activated from Reserve 2/9

Delete Kyle McClellan, G Traded to Florida 2/9

Florida:

Add Ryan Naumovski, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Tarun Fizer, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Kyle Betts, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Kyle McClellan, G Acquired from Cincinnati 2/9

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Inamoto, D Assigned by Bakersfield

Idaho:

Add Robbie Holmes, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Grant Silianoff, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Beni Halasz, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Kraws, G Placed on Reserve

Add Francesco Arcuri, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mason Nevers, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Nick Portz, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Jacksonville:

Delete Topias Leinonen, G Recalled to Buffalo 2/9

Maine:

Add Jackson Edward, D Activated from IR 3 Day

South Carolina:

Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Traded to Cincinnati

Trois-Rivières:

Add Hunter Jones, G Assigned by Laval

Utah:

Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Reid Jacobson, G Added as EBUG

Add Luke Manning, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete TJ Sneath, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Luke Antonacci, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Wichita:

Add Matt Davis, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve

Add Nico Somerville, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Finnegan, F Placed on Reserve







