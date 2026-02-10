Everblades Make Two Roster Moves

Estero, FLA. - The Florida Everblades have acquired goaltender Kyle McClellan from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, Florida has re-signed forward Ryan Naumovski to a standard player contract.

McClellan, 26, joins the Blades in his second season in the ECHL. Through 12 games this season, the Manchester, Missouri native has a 3-6-1 record with a 4.47 goals-against average and an .850 save percentage. Overall in his professional career, he has an 18-21-6 record over 47 games with a 3.03 GAA and .886 save percentage - he also played three games for the Iowa Heartlanders in last year's playoffs after helping guide them to their first postseason berth in franchise history, going 1-0-1 in their first round loss to the Fort Wayne Komets.

The left-catching goalie split his collegiate days with two seasons at Mercyhurst and two at Wisconsin. In his senior year in 2023-24, McClellan's 24-12-1 record, 1.94 GAA, .931 save percentage, and seven shutouts earned him the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in the NCAA.

Naumovski, 26, re-joins the Everblades for whom he has already played five games this season, tallying one assist in that span. The Shelby Township, Michigan local is in his third season in the ECHL, with his previous years spent with the Kalamazoo Wings.







