Inside the Swamp: February 3-9

Published on February 11, 2026

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Kyle Penney

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades closed out their Georgia road swing with an overtime victory Saturday night, salvaging two of a possible six points after falling 3-1 in Atlanta on Wednesday and 4-2 in Savannah on Friday.

Florida's recent struggles have the Everblades sitting second in the South Division with 60 points, one point behind division-leading Atlanta, and tied with the Wheeling Nailers for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Managing the Movement

The Everblades navigated significant roster turnover throughout their Georgia road swing, as injuries and call-ups forced Florida to adjust on the fly. On Wednesday in Atlanta, the Blades dressed just five defensemen for the second straight game, with forward Jesse Lansdell taking shifts on the blue line to help stabilize a thin defensive corps.

Following that contest, defenseman Zach Berzolla was recalled to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds before later being reassigned to Florida. Berzolla remains a key contributor, ranking second among Everblades defensemen with 21 points.

To help stabilize a defense group battling injuries and movement, Florida acquired defenseman Patrick Kyte from the Greensboro Gargoyles in exchange for forward Lukas Sillinger. Kyte joined the team in Savannah and appeared in the final two games of the road trip after totaling 10 points (1g-9a) in 24 games with Greensboro and finding the scoresheet in his lone appearance with Wichita earlier this season.

The blue line received an additional boost Friday night in Savannah, as veteran Connor Doherty returned to the lineup after missing the previous five games due to injury, allowing Florida to dress six defensemen once again. With the lineup still in flux, head coach Brad Ralph also shuffled his forward combinations Saturday in an effort to spark offense, moving Lansdell alongside Craig Needham and Anthony Romano. The adjustment showed early results, as Lansdell was credited with three of Florida's four shots in the opening period.

Roster movement continued this week as Florida signed Ryan Naumovski, activated Tarun Fizer from injured reserve, and acquired goaltender Kyle McClellan. Fizer's return is particularly significant, as the forward ranks fifth on the team with nine goals after missing 13 games.

With several pieces now returning and new additions settling in, Florida will look to establish greater continuity as it begins a pivotal five-game homestand.

Division Race Tightens

Florida remains within one point of Atlanta for the South Division lead, though the Gladiators hold three games in hand. With 61 points in 41 games compared to Florida's 60 through 44, the margin for error continues to narrow.

Atlanta has gained ground with an 8-1-1 mark over its last 10 contests, while Florida has gone 3-5-2 during the same stretch. The recent swing in momentum has tightened the race, but the standings remain within striking distance as the Everblades turn their focus to a critical stretch on home ice.

Within the division, Florida owns a 19-9-4 record against South opponents, while Atlanta sits at 24-9-1. With head-to-head matchups still ahead and the schedule beginning to condense, each point carries increasing weight as both clubs push toward playoff positioning.

Standout Performers

Anthony Romano - Romano recorded goals in each of the final two games of the road trip, including the overtime game-winning goal Saturday in Savannah. He continues to pace Florida offensively with 42 points (19g-23a), tied for 14th in the ECHL, providing consistent production during a critical stretch.

Logan Lambdin - Lambdin delivered his second multi-point effort of the season Friday in Savannah, recording a goal and an assist. The forward now has two multi-point outings over his last four games, signaling increased offensive involvement.

Jordan Sambrook - Sambrook totaled three points over the final two games of the trip, highlighted by a two-assist performance in Saturday's overtime victory. The defenseman now leads Florida's blue line with 22 points and ranks fourth among ECHL defensemen with a +25 rating.

Will Cranley - Cranley earned the win Saturday, turning aside a season-high 32 shots to help secure a key victory in Savannah. The Peterborough, Ontario native is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 14 wins on the season.

By the Numbers

Florida is 4-5 this season in games decided in overtime. Saturday's victory marked the Blades' first overtime win since December 13 after dropping their previous three games that required bonus hockey.

The Everblades begin a season-high five-game homestand Wednesday, February 11 against the Maine Mariners. Florida is 11-5-2-1 on home ice this season, outscoring opponents 58-47 across 19 games.

Brad Ralph's group is 8-4-5-1 in one-goal games and 4-6 in two-goal contests, with eight of its last 10 games decided by two goals or fewer.

Florida was outshot 33-20 in Saturday's overtime win, marking just the ninth time this season the Blades have been outshot. The Everblades are 6-1-1-1 in those games.

The Blades are 5-1 against North Division opponents this season, with all six meetings coming inside enemy territory. Wednesday marks the first time in franchise history Florida will host the Maine Mariners at Hertz Arena.

Weekly Rewind (1-2-0)

Wednesday: Atlanta 3, Florida 1

Florida opened the road trip with a 3-1 loss Wednesday night at Gas South Arena despite outshooting the Gladiators 40-22. Atlanta struck twice in the opening period, capitalizing on an early power play before adding a second goal midway through the frame to build a 2-0 advantage.

Reid Duke pulled Florida within one just 1:21 later, snapping home his 11th of the season to shift momentum late in the first. However, Carson Denomie extended Atlanta's lead in the second period on a delayed penalty, and despite consistent pressure throughout the final two frames, the Everblades could not solve Ethan Haider, who stopped all 15 third-period shots to secure the victory.

Friday: Savannah 4, Florida 2

The Everblades dropped a 4-2 decision Friday night in Savannah after surrendering a late third-period power-play goal. Tristen Amonte struck twice in a 10-second span late in the opening period to give the Ghost Pirates early control, while Savannah outshot Florida 14-8 in the frame.

Logan Lambdin responded in the second period, burying a goal off feeds from Reid Duke and Jesse Lansdell as Florida pushed back with a 16-9 shot advantage. Anthony Romano tied the game on a third-period power-play one-timer, but Ryan Sullivan answered later in the frame with the eventual game-winner on the man advantage. An empty-net tally sealed the contest for Savannah.

Saturday: Florida 2, Savannah 1 (OT)

Florida closed the trip with a crucial 2-1 overtime victory Saturday night in Savannah. Oliver Cooper opened the scoring just 3:17 into the first period, while Will Cranley turned aside all 13 shots he faced in the opening frame to preserve the early lead.

Savannah tied the contest in the second period, but Cranley remained steady under pressure as the Ghost Pirates controlled extended stretches of play. After a scoreless third period, Anthony Romano ended the night just 22 seconds into overtime, drifting home a backhand shot to secure the win. Cranley finished with a season-high 32 saves, earning his 14th victory of the year.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Everblades return home Wednesday night to begin a season-high five-game homestand, welcoming the Maine Mariners to Hertz Arena for the first-ever home meeting between the two franchises. Florida enters the matchup second in the South Division with 60 points, just one point behind Atlanta for first place.

Wednesday marks only the second all-time meeting between the clubs. Florida claimed the lone prior matchup with a 4-1 victory on November 5, 2021 in Maine. Jordan Sambrook and Cam Johnson are the only current Everblades who appeared in that contest, with Johnson earning the win after making 24 saves. Current Florida defenseman Connor Doherty was a member of the Mariners in that game.

Maine sits fourth in the North Division with 49 points and currently holds the final playoff spot. Brooklyn Kalmikov leads the Mariners with 37 points (11g-26a), while Jacob Hudson paces the club with 15 goals, including five over his last four games. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The homestand continues Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for Canadian Night presented by TD Bank before concluding Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with Star Wars Night presented by NCH.

