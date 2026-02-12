Mariners Fall in Florida, 4-2

ESTERO, FL - February 11, 2026 - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell by a score of 4-2 to the Florida Everblades in the first of a three-game series in Southwest Florida on Wednesday night.

The Everblades fired 14 first period shots at Brad Arvanitis and capitalized on the first power play chance of the game late in the frame. Oliver Chau scooped up a rebound and lifted it over Arvanitis' pad at 15:13 for the lone goal of the opening 20 minutes.

Maine found the tying goal quickly in the second, when defenseman Nick Anderson activated down the right side and took a sharp pass from Zach Jordan, making it a 1-1 game. Less than three minutes later, Florida's Tarun Fizer drove wide down the right wing around the Mariners defense and cut across the crease with a backhander to beat Arvanitis and restore the Everblades lead.

Florida used the power play to strike again for an insurance goal at 7:33 of the third, Logan Lambdin depositing a cross-crease feed from Chau. The Mariners had a quick answer when Brooklyn Kalmikov teed up Zach Jordan just 20 seconds later. Craig Needham put the game away with a goal for Florida at 15:33.

Arvanitis stopped 28 of 32 shots in defeat.

Arvanitis stopped 28 of 32 shots in defeat.

The Mariners (21-15-5-2) have two more games in Estero on Friday and Saturday, before continuing their road trip next weekend in Bloomington, IL.







