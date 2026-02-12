Gargoyles Weekly Update: February 11

Published on February 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, won the weekend in thrilling fashion, closing out four games in five days with their second win over the Reading Royals. The Gargoyles secured their largest comeback win of the season after trailing 3-0 in Saturday's contest, responding to secure four points from the Royals with a 4-3 shootout victory.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

The Gargoyles opened four games in five days by welcoming the Atlanta Gladiators to Gate City for the first time since 2004 on Tuesday, February 3. The Gladiators opened a two goal lead in the first period before each team would trade goals back and forth to a 4-3 Greensboro deficit. The Gargoyles found goals from Tyler Weiss, Zach Faremouth, and on the power play from Deni Goure. Goure led the team with two points (1G-1A). Atlanta extended their lead to 5-3 inside the final second of the second period, then scored on an empty net to finish a 6-3 final.

The Royals came to town for a three game series beginning Thursday, February 5. The game was rescheduled from January 25, originally set to be played against the Adirondack Thunder. The Gargoyles snapped a four-game losing streak, scoring six goals in the win. Colton Leiter opened the scoring with his second goal of the season. Then, Tyler Weiss got the power play going to give the team a 2-0 lead in the first. After Reading got their first goal, Blake Biondi responded 20 seconds later with his first of two power play goals in the second period. Dalton Skelly scored his first goal of the season, then Anthony Messuri finished a four-goal period with his first career goal. Reading would score once in the third, but the Gargoyles dominated in a 6-2 win. Weiss (1G-3A) and Noah Delmas (4A) tied a single-game franchise high with 4 points. Biondi (2G) and Goure (2A) had multi-point nights as well.

Friday night started slow, with only 13 first period shots between both teams, but Skelly beat the buzzer scoring his second goal in consecutive nights with 1.3 seconds remaining. The Royals would answer with three second period goals, then add another in the third to take a 4-1 lead. Logan Nelson gave the Gargoyles life, cutting the lead to 4-2 with 4:31 remaining in regulation, but an empty net goal gave Reading a 5-2 win to tie the weekend series. Nelson (1G-1A) and Weiss (2A) recorded multiple points in the loss. Ruslan Khazheyev matched a career high with 41 saves.

On Saturday night, Reading scored three goals in the opening 11:09 of the first period to extend a commanding 3-0 lead. The Gargoyles came to life in the second period, as Arty Borshyov scored his third goal of the season. Inside the final minute of the second period, Nelson got the Gargoyles within one on a breakaway goal. Then, two seconds apart and with less than five seconds remaining in the second, Nelson and Tian Rask got the First Horizon Coliseum crowd on their feet in back-to-back fights. Ryan Richardson kept the momentum going with a power play goal to tie the game 3-3. In overtime, the Gargoyles survived a 4-on-3 penalty kill to send the game to a shootout. Nikita Quapp saved four in the shootout after Goure scored in the first round. Weiss clinched the 4-3 shoutout win in the fifth round as the Gargoyles stole four points to win the weekend.

ON DECK

The Gargoyles have a three-game home-and-home series with the Norfolk Admirals, kicking off Friday night, February 13, at the First Horizon Coliseum. Saturday and Sunday, February 14-15, the Gargoyles will travel to Norfolk, VA to finish the weekend series on the road.

The Admirals are seventh in the North Division with 34 points, four more than the Gargoyles, 16-24-2 this season. After a seven-game win streak to open 2026, the Admirals have cooled off, losing five of their past seven games. Brady Fleurent leads the team in scoring with 34 points (15G-19A) in 40 games. Ben Zloty leads defenseman with 25 points (5G-20A), and is tied for third on the team in scoring. Goaltender Isaac Poulter has won 14 of his 24 starts, 14-10 this season with a 2.71 goals against average and .908 save percentage.

The Gargoyles are eighth in the North Division with 30 points, 12-24-6 this season. Tyler Weiss became the franchise's leading scorer after seven points in four games last week, now with 27 points (12G-15A) in 42 games. Noah Delmas has a five game point streak, with eight assists over that stretch. Ruslan Khazheyev picked up his sixth win of the season on Thursday. He has a 3.01 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

Greensboro will try to pass Norfolk this weekend for seventh in the division. The teams match up evenly on the power play, with Norfolk holding a slight edge at 15.3 percent to Greensboro's 15.1 percent. The Gargoyles scored five power play goals in their four games last week. The Gargoyles hold a significant edge in the penalty kill succeeding at 82 percent. The Admirals are 24th in the league at 76.6 percent.

ROSTER TRANSACTIONS

TRADE: On Thursday, February 5, the Gargoyles traded defenseman Patrick Kyte to the Florida Everblades for forward Lukas Sillinger.

On Saturday, February 7, the Gargoyles claimed defenseman Billy Roche from the South Carolina Sting Rays.

On Monday, February 9, the Gargoyles released forward Graeme McCrory and defenseman Billy Roche. McCrory will return to the Fayetteville Marksmen and Roche will return to the Knoxville Ice Bears, both in the SPHL.

PLAYER MILESTONES

In Thursday's win, Tyler Weiss (1G-3A) and Noah Delmas (4A) matched a franchise single-game high each scoring four points. They tied Deni Goure's four point night on January 23.

Ruslan Khazheyev matched a career and franchise high with 41 saves in Thursday's 6-2 win.

In Thursday's win, Gargoyles rookie forward Anthony Messuri scored his first career goal, also marking the first professional point of his career.

Dalton Skelly scored his first goal of the season on Thursday night, then added a second goal the next night on Friday against the Royals.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- Bryce Montgomery

Montgomery began playing hockey at age 7, growing up on the Maryland side of the Washington, DC area. Athleticism runs in the family. His mother played Division I basketball at UC Berkeley, his father played college hockey at St. Mary's University, and his uncle was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bryce's younger brother, Blake, is also a rising hockey talent, drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. Blake currently plays in the NCAA at the University of Wisconsin. Bryce was selected 170th overall by the Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He spent preseason training camp with Carolina Hurricanes standouts and 2026 Olympians Seth Jarvis and Jacob Slavin. Montgomery has appeared in four NHL preseason games with Carolina as he continues to develop toward the NHL level.

Montgomery turned professional at the start of the 2023-24 season, playing 42 games with the South Carolina Stingrays. The Ontario Hockey League product spent four seasons with the London Knights, recording eight points in 83 contests. He joined the Chicago Wolves for five games last season, making his AHL debut, and also appeared in 51 games with the Bloomington Bison, totaling 10 points with two goals and eight assists.

VALENTINES GAME PACKAGE

Love is in the air. Join the Greensboro Gargoyles for their Valentines Game on Friday, February 13, presented by Cass Jewelers. The Gargoyles are offering a $50 ticket package including two (2) tickets to the game against the Norfolk Admirals, two (2) Puckman plushies, and a post-game photo on the ice.

WHO: All Gargoyles fans!

WHAT: Two (2) game tickets, two (2) Puckman plushies, and a post-game photo on the ice.

WHERE: The First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Greensboro Gargoyles.

WHEN: Valentines Night on Friday, February 13.

HOW: Secure now: Valentines Day







ECHL Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.