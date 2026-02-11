City of Independence and Mavericks Announce Three-Year Extension

Published on February 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and the City of Independence proudly announce a three year extension to their long-time partnership at Cable-Dahmer Arena. This third contract extension continues the agreement through the 2028-2029 ECHL Season.

The agreement reaffirms a successful partnership between the city and the Mavericks organization, strengthening a shared commitment to community engagement, economic impact, and high-quality professional hockey in the region.

"Independence has been an incredible partner to our organization," said Lamar Hunt Jr., ownerof the Kansas City Mavericks. "The support from the city, our fans, and the local business community has played a huge role in our success on and off the ice. We're thrilled to extend this relationship and continue building something special together."

The Mavericks have made their home in Independence since the 2009-10 season, when the current Cable-Dahmer Arena was known as the Independence Events Center. During that time, the team has won three regular season Championship titles, three division titles, and one Kelly Cup title.

From its inception, the Mavericks have become a cornerstone tenant and a major entertainment attraction, drawing fans from across the Kansas City metropolitan area and both sides of the state line to Cable Dahmer Arena. During one playoff game last season, data showed roughly half of Maverick fans spent money in Independence after the game.

"Independence is the long-time home for the Mavericks, and we're excited to continue the streak to 20 years, " said Rory Rowland, Mayor of Independence. "Mavs games attract hundreds of thousands of hockey fans from hundreds of miles away; they stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, and visit our other attractions - like the Truman Library or the Valle Mansion. We're proud to have them here in our City. Cable Dahmer Arena comes alive in black and orange on game nights, and we love that energy. We're excited it will continue for years."

"This extension reflects the value the Mavericks bring to our community - not only as a competitive professional sports team, but as an engaged community partner," said Charlie Dissell-Assistant City Manager. "We're excited to continue working together to enhance the fan experience and drive positive economic activity in Independence."

Under the new agreement, the Mavericks will continue to play their home games at Cable Dahmer Arena while maintaining a strong focus on community outreach initiatives, youth hockey development, and local partnerships throughout Independence and the surrounding region.







ECHL Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.