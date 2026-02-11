Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, February 13th- Game 47/72

Published on February 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (24-17-4-1, 53 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game road series against the Wheeling Nailers (28-12-2-2, 60 points) on Friday, February 13th at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. The road series continues on Saturday, February 14th at 7:10 p.m. before concluding on Sunday, February 15th at 4:10 p.m.

The Royals return home from a seven-game road stretch on Friday, February 27th to open a two-game home set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, February. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 47 of the regular season having won five of their last seven games with a point earned in six of those seven (5-1-0-1) and 11 of their 16 games played to open 2026 (8-6-2-1). The Royals have also earned a point in 16 of their last 23 games (13-7-2-1) and 29 of their 46 games this season (24-17-4-1).

Previously, the Royals went 1-1-0-1 in a three-game series against Greensboro with a 6-2 loss on Thursday, February 5th before a 5-2 win on Friday, February 7th and a 4-3 shootout loss in the series finale on Saturday, February 8th.

At home, the Royals have won 13 of their last 16 games with a point in 14 of the 16 games (13-2-1). On the road, the Royals have dropped 11 of their last 13 games (2-9-1-1), with three wins over their last 15 road affairs (3-10-2-1) but two wins in their last four away games.

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (24) and points (30).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling has opened their regular season at 28-12-2-2 for 60 points. Since falling to the Royals 5-2 on January 24th, the Nailers have dropped five of their last seven games (2-2-1-2).

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (28-12-4), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th.

