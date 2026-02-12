Late Comeback Lifts Nailers over Indy, 2-1

Published on February 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers gather after a goal(Wheeling Nailers)

FISHERS, IN - It took the Wheeling Nailers over 52 minutes to get on the scoreboard in Wednesday night's game against the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center. However, when the final buzzer sounded, they had smiles on their faces. Connor Lockhart tied the score with 7:10 remaining, then netted the winning goal with 1:38 on the clock, as Wheeling rallied from behind for a 2-1 triumph. Brent Johnson had the primary assists on both goals for the Nailers, while Taylor Gauthier made 21 saves between the pipes.

One goal was scored in the first period, and it came during the lone power play of the stanza. Although the man advantage was Wheeling's, the marker went to the Fuel. Tyler Paquette picked up a loose puck on the right side of his own end, then turned on the jets in the other direction. Paquette got behind the defense for a breakaway, and he converted the opportunity by whipping a shot through Taylor Gauthier's legs.

The score stayed 1-0 for over 45 minutes, before the Nailers began to turn the game around. Wheeling received a power play with 7:43 remaining in the third period, when Michael Marchesan threw a cross check on Matthew Quercia. The Nailers made him pay, as they capitalized on the man advantage. Connor Lockhart let a wrist shot go from the top of the right circle, which flew past an Indy leg and into the top-left corner of the net. The final two minutes of the contest featured some wild twists and turns. Wheeling was called for a penalty with 1:56 left, but the Fuel had one called against them three seconds later to create 4-on-4 action. 15 seconds into that sequence, the Nailers took the lead. Logan Pietila battled the puck down the right wall to Brent Johnson, who spotted Lockhart wide open between the hash marks. Lockhart gathered in the feed, and snapped a shot through Mitchell Weeks' legs. Wheeling played keep-away for the final 1:38, and Indy was unable to pull Weeks for the extra attacker until the closing 11 seconds, as the Nailers were victorious, 2-1.

Taylor Gauthier earned his 59th career win in a Nailers uniform by denying 21 of the 22 shots he faced. Gauthier is now one win shy of matching Andy Franck's all-time record of 60. Mitchell Weeks made 27 saves on 29 shots in the defeat for the Fuel.

