Avery Hayes Becomes 71st Former Nailer/Thunderbird to Reach NHL
Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Avery Hayes has become the 71st former Nailer/Thunderbird to reach the National Hockey League. Hayes made his NHL debut on Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center against the Buffalo Sabres.
Hayes, 23, has spent nearly all of his professional career with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, but did appear in one game with the Nailers as a rookie during the 2023-24 campaign. That game took place on February 28, 2024, as Wheeling visited the Reading Royals. This is Avery's third full season as a pro, and he has career AHL totals of 42 goals, 32 assists, and 74 points in 120 games. The forward tallied 23 goals and 42 points in 60 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, and is on pace to post similar numbers this year, with 13 goals and 23 points in 31 contests.
The Westland, Michigan native was undrafted, and first joined the organization when he signed an AHL contract with the Penguins in the summer of 2023. He earned his first NHL contract in March of 2025, which helped lead to this opportunity.
On Thursday, Hayes scored two goals in 10:09 of ice time, as the Penguins defeated the Sabres, 5-2. Avery becomes the ninth former Wheeling player to score in his NHL debut, but he is the first to score two goals in his NHL debut.
Avery Hayes becomes the second former Nailer to make his NHL debut this season, joining Sergei Murashov, who also debuted with Pittsburgh.
Avery Hayes (left) with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2023-24 season
