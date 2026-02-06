Royals Win Streak Snapped at Four, Drop Series Opener in Greensboro, 6-2

Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (23-17-4-0, 50 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Greensboro Gargoyles (11-23-5-1, 28 PTS), 6-2, at First Horizon Coliseum on Thursday, February 5th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (11-11-3-0) suffered the loss in goal with four goals allowed on 16 shots faced through 27:45 before Ian Shane came in relief and stopped 14 of 16 shots through 32:15 while Gargoyles' netminder Ruslan Khazheyev (6-12-3-0) earned the win in goal with a matched career-high 41 saves on 43 shots faced.

Greensboro posted a two-goal lead in the first period on goals from Colton Leiter (2) and Tyler Weiss (12) at 5:26 and 10:48 respectively, 2-0. Alec Butcher (9) got one back for Reading 4:53 into the second period before the Gargoyles rattled off four-straight before the intermission with two goals from Blake Biondi (2 & 3) on the power play, as well as Dalton Skelly (1) and Anthony Messuri(1).

The Royals scored the lone goal of the third period on the power play from Nolan Burke (9) at 5:48 for the final goal of the three-game series opener.

With the loss, the Royals snapped their four-game win streak and have dropped their 10 game over their last 11 road affairs (1-9-1-0).

The Royals continue a three-game road series against Greensboro on Friday, February 6th and concludes on Saturday, February 7th.

The Royals return home from a seven-game road stretch on Friday, February 27th to open a two-game home set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, February. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.







ECHL Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.