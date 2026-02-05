ECHL Names Skunakis as Manager of Team Services and Events

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that it has hired Jackie Skunakis as the League's Manager of Team Services and Events. Additionally, Tara Martinek has been promoted to Senior Director of Team Services and Events while Jayla Womack has been promoted to Manager of Licensing and Administration.

Skunakis joins the ECHL after recently earning her Master of Science in Global Sports Business at Rutgers University. She spent the 2025 season as a Gameday and Events Operations Intern with the National Football League's New York Jets, supporting fan engagement, game presentation and game operations during special events and home games. Skunakis also has experience as a Sports Marketing Intern with Rutgers Athletics Sales and Marketing and as a Sports Nutrition Assistant with the Scarlet Knight's football team.

Martinek is in her fifth season with the ECHL, most recently serving as the Director of Marketing and Team Business Services. She spent her first two seasons as the League's Office Manager/Marketing Assistant before being named Manager of Marketing and Team Business Services for the 2023-24 season.

Womack was named the ECHL's Executive/Marketing assistant in March 2025 after serving in the role on a part-time basis since October 2024. Since joining the league office, she has assisted with the planning and execution of league-hosted events and administrative duties in both the marketing and licensing departments.







