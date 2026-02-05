Norfolk Back in the Win Column with Road Victory over Allen

Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, TX - The Norfolk Admirals embarked on their longest road trip west this season, traveling to the Lone Star State for a three-game series against the Allen Americans. Two first-period goals proved enough as Norfolk secured a 2-1 midweek victory, snapping a brief skid and getting back into the win column.

Isaac Poulter got the start in goal for Norfolk, making his 22nd appearance of the season. He finished the night with 28 saves on 29 shots to earn the win.

The Admirals got off to a strong start, striking twice in the opening twenty minutes. Less than two minutes into the game, Marko Reifenberger found himself wide open in the high slot as Carson Musser fed him the puck. Reifenberger wasted no time, firing home his fourth goal of the season to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead. Between the pipes, Isaac Poulter was sharp early, turning aside several scoring chances from the Americans to preserve the advantage.

After successfully killing a penalty, the Admirals pushed the pace offensively and doubled their lead. Chase Yoder redirected a shot from Brandon Osmundson for his 12th goal of the season, creating a special hometown moment with friends and family in attendance. As the horn sounded, Norfolk carried a two-goal advantage into the first intermission.

Norfolk maintained its lead throughout the second period as Poulter stood tall in his crease, turning aside every challenge from the Americans.

Near the midway point of the third period, former Admiral Danny Katic buried a rebound to cut the deficit to 2-1 for Allen. The rebound came off an initial shot from another former Admiral, Hank Crone, who generated the scoring chance on Poulter. Justin Young and Jaydon Dureau each had opportunities to restore Norfolk's two-goal cushion but were unable to capitalize, keeping the game within one.

As time wound down, the Admirals held firm and successfully weathered Allen's empty-net push to secure the 2-1 victory and return to the win column.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Yoder (1 goal)

2. NOR - M. Reifenberger (1 goal +1)

3. ALN - D. Katic (1 goal, +1)

Next Up

The Admirals return to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center to face the Allen Americans again this Friday at 8:10 p.m.







