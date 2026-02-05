Mariners Host Orlando Solar Bears for Winter Olympics Night and 207 Night

The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, are on home ice this weekend, hosting the South Division's Orlando Solar Bears for a pair of games at the Cross Insurance Arena. On Friday, the Mariners tune-up for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games with "Winter Olympics Night" and on Saturday it's a celebration of Maine with "207 Night."

Friday's game begins at 7:15 PM and is "Winter Olympics Night" presented by LL Bean. The first 500 fans through the door will receive a Mariners scarf. Prior to the game, a "Try Hockey for Free" event will be held on the ice from 3-4:30, in partnership with USA Hockey.

Saturday's "207 Night" presented by Live + Work in Maine is a 6 PM puck drop and will feature specialty jerseys, inspired by imagery of the state of Maine. The jerseys will be auctioned via DASH, beginning on Saturday morning and closing around 7:30 PM. The first 500 fans will also receive a Maine pennant, courtesy of Live + Work in Maine. Only limited tickets are available for Saturday's game.

The Mariners (20-13-5-2) are facing their first non-divisional opponent of the season in the Orlando Solar Bears, as they begin a stretch of eight consecutive games outside the North. They'll head on an eight-game road trip after this weekend, not returning home until March 1st. Entering the weekend, the Mariners sit fourth in the North Division at 47 points, just three behind the third place Adirondack Thunder and four back of the second place Reading Royals. The Mariners are riding a three-game home winning streak.

Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games, including four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day.







