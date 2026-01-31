Mariners Drop Opener in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, couldn't hold onto a 2-0 lead and fell by a score of 4-2 to the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Despite being outshot 16-9 in the opening period, the Mariners found themselves up 1-0 thanks to a late shorthanded goal. After Brannon McManus broke his stick on a shot in the other end, Max Andreev bursted up ice and ripped a shot past the glove of Jeremy Brodeur, set up by Jacob Hudson and Owen Gallatin.

The Mariners doubled their lead early in the second when Sebastian Vidmar founder Xander Lamppa with a cross-crease pass at 3:57, making it 2-0. Adirondack would strike back with the next two to tie the game, Tanner Edwards blasting home a rebound at 6:27, and Brannon McManus cashing a breakaway at 10:28. It was a 2-2 game at the end of 40 minutes.

Tag Bertuzzi broke the tie at 14:17 of the third, finishing a Chase McLane feed for Adirondack's third unanswered goal. Late penalties by the Mariners stifled their comeback attempt, and led to a late goal to Tyson Fawcett to bring the game to a 4-2 final.

The Mariners (19-12-5-2) and Thunder meet again on Saturday and Sunday at Harding Mazzotti Arena.







