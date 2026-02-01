Hudson Nets Two in Loss to Thunder

Published on February 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell to the Adirondack Thunder by a score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Jacob Hudson scored twice for the Mariners in the losing effort.

Hudson opened the scoring with a goal at 3:50 of the first, taking a cross-ice pass from Sebastian Vidmar and potting his team-leading 12th goal of the season. Adirondack countered with three consecutive goals. Brannon McMannus pulled into the slot and tied the game with a wrister at 13:34. Tag Bertuzzi found a loose puck behind Luke Cavallin at 18:10 to give Adirondack the lead, and Tyson Fawcett netted a power play goal at 19:57 to make it a 3-1 game after 20 minutes.

The Mariners closed the gap to one with a power play goal by Andrew Nielsen at 6:23 of the second period, ripping a point shot through traffic. The Thunder, however, scored the next two: Alex Campbell on a 2-on-1 at 10:00 and Chase McLane with a beautiful dangle through the defense at 12:34. McLane and Nielsen dropped the gloves before the period ended with Adirondack up, 5-2.

A major penalty to Daniel Amesbury set Maine up with a five-minute power play toward the end of the third, leading to Hudson's second goal of the day at 15:26. Tyson Fawcett put in an empty netter at 17:03 to seal it.

The Mariners (20-13-5-2) return to home ice this weekend for two games against the Orlando Solar Bears - "Winter Olympics Night" presented by LL Bean on Friday at 7:15 PM, followed by "207 Night" presented by Live + Work in Maine on Saturday at 6 PM.







